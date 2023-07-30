Luang Prabang, the ancient capital of Laos, is a little gem of Southeast Asia. Known for its Buddhist temples and spiritual center of the country, it is one of the most beautiful cities in the region, partly thanks to the fact that UNESCO declared it a world heritage site in 1995, thus recognizing its “exceptional urban landscape”, an example of the fusion traditional architecture with the urban structures created by European settlers in the 19th and 20th centuries. That appointment stopped its rapid development, unlike what happens in other Asian cities, where continuous honking and skyscrapers are common. Here, many of its streets are narrow, designed for walking or cycling, contributing to a quiet atmosphere.

Laos is landlocked, so the country attracts fewer visitors than its neighbors Thailand, Cambodia or Vietnam. And Luang Prabang, a small city of no more than 77,000 inhabitants, is located on a small peninsula formed by the Mekong River on one side, and its tributary, the Nam Khan River, on the other, accompanied by dense tropical vegetation. Many legends are associated with the creation of Luang Prabang. One of them tells that Buddha smiled when he stayed to rest during one of his trips and prophesied that one day it would be a very powerful city. And in a way, he was. During the 14th to 16th century, Luang Prabang became the capital of the Kingdom of a Million Elephants. It was also the center of Buddhism in the region and capital of the French Protectorate in 1893. From this time, a trace has remained in culture and architecture. French settlers used European building materials and techniques, such as brick and stone, while traditional Laotian architecture used wood and bamboo.

Several colonial houses in the historic center have been converted into hotels, restaurants and cafes that maintain this characteristic colonial aesthetic, where you can enjoy a freshly baked croissant with butter. Some of the best addresses are Banneton Cafe, Joma Bakery Cafe, and Saffron Coffee.

In Luang Prabang, we will find numerous complexes of Buddhist temples and monasteries called Wat. It is here where the ceremonies are held and in its surroundings it is common to see the monks, dressed in their saffron-colored robes. It is striking that some of them are very young: monastic life is an opportunity to escape from the lack of opportunities, since they are offered accommodation, food and education. In addition, those who get up early will be rewarded: every day, starting at five in the morning, the monks leave their monasteries to collect offerings in the form of food and parade along Sakkaline Road, near Wat Sensoukhara. According to Buddhist tradition, monks depend on their community for their basic needs, such as clothing and food, and by giving alms, Buddhists gain merit.

View from the Pak Ou cave. Buddha statue in the foreground. Khoroshunova / GETTY IMAGES

Once the ceremony is over, many visitors head to the Morning Market, a market that opens every day from 5:00 to 10:00, to buy something for breakfast, such as a soup of noodles or a pancake coconut rice In the market we will find some live animals, such as caged fish or birds, for the buyers to release them out of compassion. Another way to make merits.

The waterfalls near the city are one of the most attractive visits in Luang Prabang. The best known are those of Kuang Si, a series of waterfalls and natural pools that are located in a protected natural park, surrounded by vegetation and walking paths. The best time to arrive is when the venue opens, at eight in the morning. It will be the best opportunity to enjoy the space and take a bath, practically alone. At the entrance there is a sanctuary for Asian bears, where you can observe this endangered species in its natural habitat. And following the excursion, next to Kuang Si is Khoun Moung Keo, a lesser-known waterfall to visit for a perfect lunch break: from the Laotian restaurant Keo Waterfalls Oasis you have a spectacular view of the waterfall.

In an elephant sanctuary

Tad Sae is another of Luang Prabang’s well-known waterfalls. It is next to the Elephant Village elephant sanctuary, a place where visitors can come into contact with one of these long-trunked mammals that are endangered due to poaching and the degradation of their natural habitat. At the center, visitors can learn about their behavior and care, without riding, just like other projects in the area, such as Mandalao Elephant Conservation, a sanctuary that allows for a personalized experience in small groups. Your tours begin with an introduction from your elephant master who has worked with these animals for over 30 years.

Kouangxi waterfall in Luang Prabang, Laos. kravka / Alamy

Adding attractions to the trip, Pak Ou are a set of sacred caves located on a cliff overlooking the Mekong that contain thousands of Buddha statues placed there by pilgrims and devotees for centuries. The caves are accessible by boat and the journey here is an adventure in itself. If the organized visit is made, the tour is around two hours, including half an hour to visit Ban Xang Hai, known as the Whiskey village. Tickets can be purchased in front of Saffron Coffee.

The time of day also determines the best time to go to Mount Phousi. And this is when the heat drops, because to reach the top it is necessary to climb 328 steps. The reward is the best panoramic view of the landscape, from the heights with the sun falling over the Mekong River at sunset.

Colorful fabrics for sale at the morning market in the city of Luang Prabang. Wolfgang Kaehler (LightRocket/Getty Images)

Afterwards, it is time to go to the night market. It opens every day from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Sisavangvong Road, a section that is closed to vehicular traffic, to make way for many vendors of handmade products. In a square, there are food stalls and some tables. In them we can try well-known dishes of Laotian food, such as Tam mak hoong (papaya salad), Sai oua (spiced pork sausages) or Khao Soi (noodles in curry soup). The market is a good opportunity to try various options and support local families.

At bedtime, one of the most beautiful hotels is Belmond La Residence Phou Vao. In the past, the accommodation was on the outskirts, but due to the growth of the city, it has finished absorbing the property, which is now practically in the center. It is located on top of a hill and has views of the mountains. It is a space of absolute relaxation, where guests enjoy the spa after visiting, its infinity pool in the afternoon, and a first-class Laotian restaurant for dinner. The menu prepared by executive chef Larisa Vesterbacka for the restaurant, Tam Nan, is quite an experience that invites you to try various dishes prepared with bamboo, banana leaves or stewed in soup in a clay pot, many of them prepared with organic ingredients. of the garden that she tends herself.

Avocado soup from Tam Nan restaurant.

Another option is The Belle Rivera hotel store Located in the center of the village, on the banks of the Nam Khan River, which offers a spectacular view over its waters. It is located in a historic colonial house that has been completely renovated, maintaining its sophisticated appearance. From its outdoor terrace over the river, you can enjoy one of the best sunsets. And one more alternative: in some of the elephant sanctuaries, like the Elephant Village, you can also stay overnight.

All these activities make Luang Prabang a unique corner. But, if you want to add another attraction to your trip, it is best to visit it in the dry season (from November to March), when the temperatures drop and the fields shine a bright green color.

