Even in summer, the heat cannot stop Marrakech from beating its pulse. Between the palm trees and the aromas of spices, it continues to beat with energy, even when the thermometer reaches 40 degrees. But beyond the Moroccan city, a surefire plan is to rent a car and venture into its surroundings. A freedom that allows the traveller to discover hidden gems at his own pace: from hotels with swimming pools and gardens to restaurants located in the middle of the desert.

For those who want to explore Marrakech during the summer, there is nothing like visiting its famous Medina in the early hours of the day, when the sun is not yet burning so intensely and the hustle and bustle that characterizes it is minimal, at least for a few hours. Another option is to go into the urban oases of the city, such as the Menara Gardens or the famous Majorelle Gardens – a gift from designer Yves Saint Laurent to the city he fell in love with in 1966 – where you can stroll among lush vegetation and ancient trees. Majorelle Gardenscreated in the 1920s by French painter Jacques Majorelle, are known for their cactus vegetation and the intense cobalt blue color that adorns many of its buildings and structures. The contrast between the blue and green of the plants creates a visually striking atmosphere that captivated designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner, Pierre Bergé, during one of their trips to Marrakech in the 1960s. Saint Laurent and Bergé purchased the garden in 1980 to preserve the vision of its original owner, and gifted it to the city.

More information

After a visit to the garden, nearby is the Maison Brummell Majorelle hotela must-visit place for architecture and design lovers that opened last year. When the Moroccan sun is at its highest, some hotels offer day pass with the option of dipping into its pools. In Marrakech there is a wide range of accommodation and riads with amazing pools, where you can enjoy a refreshing dip and relax reading a good book in the shade.

Exterior of the Maison Brummell Majorelle hotel.

Near the ancient city walls is the Royal Mansour hotel, one of the most luxurious and special in Marrakech due to its unique concept: it houses a Medina within a Medina, where you can lose yourself and escape from routine while marveling at multicoloured mosaics, elaborate cedar wood ceilings, wide white curtains, precious furniture and contemporary works of art. Its decoration immerses you in an oriental fairy tale and the experience of living in an authentic palace. Its garden is designed by a Spanish landscaper, Luis Vallejo, and invites you to stroll along paths lined with roses, hibiscus, palm trees and olive trees. Even if you are not a guest, you can enjoy the pool by purchasing a daily pass for 1,500 MAD (about 137 euros), which includes a set menu meal at Le Jardin. The restaurant offers refreshing dishes such as sushi, sashimigrilled lobster or beef tartare, all framed by the enchanting dream garden during the summer. The hotel has three further dining options: Sesamo (Italian cuisine), La Grande Table Marocaine (Moroccan cuisine) and La Grande Brasserie (French cuisine).

Bulletin The best travel tips, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

View of the pool at the Royal Mansour hotel, one of the most luxurious in Marrakech.

The hotel is just a 10-minute drive from the city centre. Beldi Country Club. This is a property designed like a traditional Berber village that combines Moroccan tradition with French elegance, creating a very special atmosphere. Its garden is a paradise of bougainvillea, roses and cypresses. Perhaps most appealing of all is the feeling that nothing here seems overdone, overly polished or precious. The rustic rooms and common spaces have been decorated in a simple manner, and yet everything manages to feel carefully refined and welcoming. For 440 MAD (about 35 euros), you can enjoy a day pass that includes food at the El Badia restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine (starter, main course and dessert; excluding drinks) and access to the pool, with a mattress and towels. Children under 10 pay 280 (about 25 euros).

Swimming pool at the Beldi Country Club hotel, designed as a traditional Berber village. Kamal Wadifi

If you are looking for a luxurious experience with an oriental style, the hotel pool is located about 30 minutes from the center of Marrakech. Namaskar Palaceknown for its large dome that looks like something out of an Aladdin movie. Admission costs 788 MAD (about 72 euros) and includes a welcome cocktail, a dip in the pool and a two-course meal.

The swimming pool at the Palais Namaskar hotel.

From the heights

Another way to beat the heat and enjoy the views over Marrakech is to visit its rooftops, spaces that offer a unique perspective of the rooftops and are the perfect place to spend the afternoon with a refreshing drink, taking advantage of the breeze that soothes the temperature after exploring the Medina and the markets during the day.

Most of them are in the city center. One of the most recent is the one in Nobu Garden & Sushi Barinside the Nobu Hotel Marrakech, with panoramic views of the city and, on clearer days, the Atlas Mountains. rooftop It is designed around a circular pool, with a terrace for sunbathing and some areas where you can relax, savouring its Mediterranean and Moroccan cuisine, or enjoying the sunset with DJs and live performances.

The terrace of the Nobu Garden & Sushi Bar in the Moroccan city.

Another of the most beautiful rooftops is The Fennin the heart of the Medina, a terrace that can be enjoyed all day, from breakfast, lunch or a cocktail at sunset. From here you can see the Koutoubia mosque, the most important in the city and one of the largest in the entire Islamic world, with a 77-metre-high minaret.

View of the Koutoubia mosque from the terrace of El Fenn. Kasia Gatkowska

If you are looking for a place for a lively dinner, Kabana is a good choice. It is a reference point for both locals and tourists, and offers a modern and cosmopolitan atmosphere. From here you can also see the Koutoubia mosque. Its chef, Luisma Naranjo, is from Valencia and offers an international menu with Mediterranean cuisine, along with a bar. sushi and a wide range of cocktails, including classics such as the pisco sour which, according to them, are the only ones to offer this in Marrakech. Live electronic music is played on weekends.

One of the dishes at the Kabana restaurant.

If you are looking to explore nearby oases, Marrakech offers plenty of options. You can enjoy a meal in the shade at the restaurant The Floukalocated next to Lake Lalla Takerkoust and facing the Atlas Mountains, or immerse ourselves in the beauty of the Agafay Desert. In places like The Break You have the opportunity to explore its stunning landscapes in a quad during the afternoon or spend an unforgettable night gazing at the dazzling starry summer sky.

Subscribe here to the The Traveler’s newsletter and find inspiration for your next trips on our accounts Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.