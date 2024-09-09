A curious study revealed What are the best places in the United States to kiss? and turn an ordinary date into an unforgettable moment. Within this survey, in which more than 3,000 Americans participated, there are iconic places and others not so well known where kissing will be incredibly romantic.

According to the criteria of

The website specialized in romancescompiled a list of the 150 best places to kissAccording to the report, Americans prefer remote places with few people and picturesque landscapes. At number 1 was the Hana Highway, a road in Maui, Hawaii.

This route It has a length of 103 kilometers and borders several beaches in Hawaii, leaving unforgettable landscapes where you can kiss the person you love. “Nature lovers can take a dip under a waterfall or simply enjoy the colorful flora of this tropical paradise,” detailed the hotel. Dating News.

Great Smokey Mountains National Park Photo:TripAdvisor Share

In second place is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. A natural paradise hidden among the mountains complements a postcard-perfect place for kissing. This site also has beautiful forests, lakes and an endless number of fields of wildflowers.

The podium is completed in another place with mountain range and empty roads. It is about Pike Peak Highway in Coloradoa 30-kilometer route with great tranquility for couples. For the creators of the studio, this place will spark “sparks” in any couple.

Other places to kiss in the United States



It’s not all roads or mountain landscapes where Americans choose to show their love, as many opt for beaches or cliffs. As is the case with Pebble, a beach located in Monterey, CaliforniaOn the shores of the Pacific Ocean, you can enjoy a movie-like sunset and a postcard that will make anyone fall in love.

Finally, in 9th place A site appears in Floridabut it is also a highway, but the most famous one in the Sunshine State, A1A Coastal HighwayKnown for being a spot from which to watch a rocket launch at Cape Canaveral, The panoramic route inspires couples to stop the car and kiss.