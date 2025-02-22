Key date of the city sports calendar, this Sunday is celebrated Zurich Marathon of Sevillewhich fulfills 40 editions And it has become such a suggestive experience for its runners as for the public that congregates through the streets of the city to attend as spectators, and free of charge, to a unique show. To the superlative effort that implies covering the 42 kilometers and 195 meters of which the test whose exit coincides with the goal: the goal: the BUENOS AIRES GLORIETin front of the Professional Dance Conservatory, of the Delicias Paseo. There, the more than 14,000 runners will be grouped (the more than 250 professionals must be added to the dorsals) that will give life and color to a career that is anniversary and repeats the layout of recent years.

If something can boast the Zurich Marathon of Seville It is to have the flattest circuit in Europe, with a slope of just ten meters. That has only 33 curves and wide avenues favors the speed of the race and makes it a marathon indicated in red for the foreign athlete, both the popular and the professional. From all corners of the world, more than 7,000 foreign have been summoned this Sunday in Seville to enjoy a test that crosses The most emblematic enclaves of the city offering authentic postcard photos. Next we tell you which are the best places in Seville to witness the marathon and encourage the runners, especially the popular ones. Because they are the heart and the reason for this magnificent proof.

Gold Tower

The passage of the race next to the Albarrana tower offers some of the most beautiful photographs of the Zurich Marathon of Seville. With the added advantage that it takes twice in this area. Specifically do it shortly after the exit (kilometer 2) and when it leaves the bridge of the remedies and turns the left again, next to the Queen’s seamstressto continue again in a straight line by the Paseo Colón In search of Tournament Avenue. It is a great area to enjoy the marathon, and not only for space, but because it allows you to see it still compacted.

Triana round

Around kilometer ten reaches Triana neighborhood crossing from Seville Tower. It is a wide avenue in which you can still observe the structure of the head groups before the first attacks of the favorites begin to break and arrive. Almost a quarter of the marathon will have been consumed and the contracted hares, which are responsible for printing speed to the test and adjusting to the marked times, will still be marking the rhythm.









The Zurich Marathon of Seville, leaving the Puente de los Remedios



Manuel Gómez





Queen’s seamstress

Many spectators are located in this area taking advantage of the fact that the exit is next to and that the race crosses the Los Remedios Bridge to achieve again to Paseo Colón. It is kilometer 12 of the route. Thinking about the future, when the volume of participants is greater, it will be a point of maximum tension that the organization will have to solve. Possibly suppressing it. While continuing to exist, another option offered by the circuit to see the marathon twice.

Barqueta bridge

As in the previous case, it forces to be very early to the street so as not to miss the head of the race, which quickly takes positions and declined. In kilometer 5 the turn to the bridge is produced looking for the island of La Cartuja before linking with Triana, Los Remedios, Paseo Colón and the Tournament Avenue Again to, at kilometer 16, cross the roundabout of the Duchess of Alba, leave the left of La Barqueta on the left and continue straight along the councilor Alberto Jiménez Becerril.

Plaza de España

The most emblematic and symbolic enclave of the Ibero -American Exhibition of 1929 It is also a place of passage to the Zurich Marathon in Seville at kilometer 34. And one of the points of greatest public concentration although this area is already very broken by the race. The athletes travel the semiielipse of the square and to get there they do it from the Avenida de la Borbolla and accessing María Luisa Park Through Don Pelayo Avenue and Isabel La Católica Avenue, which they take again to cross the San Diego Glorieta and advance by the Avenida de Portugal.

Resolana

If there are escape, and it is very likely that it is so in your Kilometer 38they will be completely consolidated and accelerating as their physique allows them to ensure victory. The race will already be very broken, but in about 20-25 minutes you can see both the leaders of the male category and to the persecutors and the women who come in the lead porfiando by the triumph.

Alameda de Hercules

It is a privileged place to see the development of the Zurich Marathon of Seville In its entirety: from the race head to the broom car. As a recreational enclave, thanks to its numerous terraces, it gives time to have time to see the candidates for victory and take a snack while it passes and passes the bulk of popular corridors. Remember that there are A total of six hours to reach the goal (At 2:30 p.m. it closes) and that, after passing through the Alameda, there is still a couple more kilometers to finish it.

Marathonians on Avenida de la Constitución, together with the Cathedral



Juan Flores





PLAZA NUEVA AND AVENIDA DE LA CONSTITLO

The last two kilometerswhen the forces have already abandoned many marathoners and advance in inertia and the pride of not being stranded at the end, they hold some of the most beautiful photographs when the race through the heart of the city. First ahead of City hall And then, of the Cathedral. In the Avenida de la Constituciónwhere there is a avituallation point, the Jerez door and San Fernando Street there is plenty of space to follow the last part.

Paseo de las Delicias and Glorieta de los Marineros

Although for security measures and logistics to favor the transit of runners in the last meters the access is more difficult, the goal, where stands are available, is The best place to enjoy the emotion of the race And what it means for many of its participants to feel the satisfaction of having fulfilled the marked objective, either covering the route in a certain time or simply ending it. The emotion overflows in the goal arc when, melted, the runners arrive without air or breath. It is the end of many months of preparation and a colossal effort for all of them.