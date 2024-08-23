Through the comparison of the tax benefits, health care and social interactions of the different cities of the state, a major financial technology company established that Marin County is the best to retire in California, United States.

According to the criteria of

Although during the 1980s and 1990s the Florida area became the main destination for retirees due to its mild climate and the quiet life they could lead in many cities, the state of California Little by little it began to gain ground, and currently It is one of the most chosen places to retire. In this context, the company’s website SmartAsset prepared a report in which it determined What are the best places to enjoy retirement within the state?.

With a total score of 61.34Marin County took first place in the ranking, accounting for 2.04 medical centers per 1,000 residents. Also, the area located in the Bay Area has 1.12 recreation centers per 1,000 inhabitants and 0.16 retirement communities per 1,000 inhabitants.

In that regard, Marin County has 22.3 percent retirees among its population, and it earned the top spot despite having a tax burden of 16.4 percent, the highest on the company’s list of the top ten counties to retire. Below is the list of the top ten counties to retire in. Top Ten Places to Retire in California:

Marin County San Luis Obispo County Placer County Tuolumne County Nevada County Shasta County Amador County Orange County Ventura County El Dorado County

The best places to retire have a high ratio of care facilities and retirement communities per 1,000 residents. Photo:iStock Share

The method used to compile the list of the best places to retire in California

In the report shared on its official website, the company states that they conducted an analysis of state and local tax rates, taking into account two types of taxes: income and sales. Then, They calculated the effective rates based on a retiree earning US$35,000 a year. and subtracted income taxes paid from gross income to determine disposable income.

The study authors then determined the Number of medical offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand inhabitants in each locality And finally, they measured the number of older adults in each city as a percentage of the total population.