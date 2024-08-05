According to the criteria of
This national park is located very close to Los Angelesmore precisely to the east of the Californian city. Its beautiful desert landscape and rock formations will allow you to enjoy the spectacle in the sky in a unique way, in peace and impressive silence. Even the National Parks Conservation Association declared it as certified dark sky park.
Other places recommended by specialists are the Death Valley National Parkhe Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Borrego Springs and JulianFurther to the center of the state, the national parks of Sequoia and Kings Canyon and Yosemiteare also good options. Finally, on the North Coast, appears the Prairie Creek Redwoods State Parkas a great option.
What is the Perseid meteor shower?
The Perseids are the result of the Earth passing through debris (pieces of ice and rock) left by the Swift-Tuttle cometwhich passed close to Earth for the last time in nineteen ninety fiveAccording to NASA, you can expect to see an average of up to 100 meteors per hour during the peak of the Perseids.
Although meteors appear from the 10 PMthe best times to see them, according to NASA, It’s just before dawn. Although no instrument is needed to see them, it is advisable to bring Binoculars to better observe the fireballs.
