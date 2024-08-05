A natural phenomenon will occur in the sky of Californiawhere you can enjoy the famous “meteor shower”better known as the Perseid meteor showerwhich is expected to reach its peak between August 10th and 12thDust and rock particles will streak across the night sky over the Golden Statebut this place is where you can best appreciate it.

Experts recommend the darkest sky possibleaway from the city lights, to make the most of this spectacle. Joshua Tree National Parkin Southern California, is One of the parks recommended by specialistsTo do this, you don’t need a telescope or binoculars, just You should relax and look at the skyalthough it is recommended to do it 30 minutes before, so that your eyesight gets used to it.

This national park is located very close to Los Angelesmore precisely to the east of the Californian city. Its beautiful desert landscape and rock formations will allow you to enjoy the spectacle in the sky in a unique way, in peace and impressive silence. Even the National Parks Conservation Association declared it as certified dark sky park.

Other places recommended by specialists are the Death Valley National Parkhe Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Borrego Springs and JulianFurther to the center of the state, the national parks of Sequoia and Kings Canyon and Yosemiteare also good options. Finally, on the North Coast, appears the Prairie Creek Redwoods State Parkas a great option.

A Perseid meteor shower lights up the sky in 2009. Photo:The NASA

What is the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseids are the result of the Earth passing through debris (pieces of ice and rock) left by the Swift-Tuttle cometwhich passed close to Earth for the last time in nineteen ninety fiveAccording to NASA, you can expect to see an average of up to 100 meteors per hour during the peak of the Perseids.

Although meteors appear from the 10 PMthe best times to see them, according to NASA, It’s just before dawn. Although no instrument is needed to see them, it is advisable to bring Binoculars to better observe the fireballs.