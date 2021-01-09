For a few hours, the manga and anime community, especially those of Dragon ball and One piece, is shocked.

All because Shueisha, the publisher responsible for these and other series, began to attack many users in Twitter. The company allegedly thinks they are violating their copyright by sharing panels of the manga and screenshots.

Even animated GIFs and even fan arts. That has caused chaos.

Shueisha’s ‘crusade’ has drawn much criticism

Many believe that this is because Shueisha He turned to a third company, and this company, instead of verifying the content, used a search algorithm.

When applied to an automatic program, a bot, he began to send reports on violations of the copyright. But a software does not distinguish between what is illegal and what is not. So now they are paying ‘righteous for sinners’. It’s a terrible company public relations mistake.

Japan’s Anti-Piracy Law Reaches Anime Fans on Twitter

The fact is that now an alleged accusation against the publisher of the manga of One piece of Eiichiro Oda. It is assumed that in a transmission in Internet some fans noticed that a web page appeared in their browsing history.

Scanned manga-type pages are uploaded here. hentai. Although it appears that the video in question was deleted, the images still prevailed.

What was the editor of the One Piece manga doing?

What was talked about in the filming was about the Chapter 1000 from the manga of One piece, which was just published. Shueisha claimed that the video was withdrawn due to a mistake, but for many it was clear that the publisher has a ‘double standard’ when it comes to copyright.

That is, it attacks fans for sharing content that it owns, but has no problem with that of others. Now, the problem is that scanning and publishing is a pain in the neck.

But so is visiting the sites where illegal manga and anime are published. Penalties range from fines to jail. Now some may be shocked that the editor of One piece see that kind of content.

But watching adult manga is commonplace in Japan. Sure, if it is done legally. The problem we have with this information is that neither of the two people in the image is the accused person, which is very different.

The editor of One piece is Yuuji iwasaki, and he is not in the habit of painting his hair. That is why we recommend that you take this note with caution.

Source.



