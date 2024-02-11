The best pictures of the election night | Stubb in the arms of his family

Alexander Stubb was supported closest by his children Oliver and Emilie and spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb. When the results flashed out, the family formed a tight circle with their arms around each other like a sports team in a tight spot.

The best pictures of the election night show the mood in which the election result was received.

Presidential candidates received the election results both at their own election supervisors' meetings and at the joint result bridge at Helsinki City Hall. HS's photo collection collects the best photos.

The coalition candidate by Alexander Stubb supporters are gathered in Little Finland in Töölönlahti. The candidate of the association of voters, supported by the greens Pekka Haaviston election supervisors are held at Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo.

Oliver (left) and Emilie (right) smiled casually in the early evening at their father Alexander Stubb's election supervisor, although according to the candidate, the family was more excited about the result than he was.

The coalition's candidate, Alexander Stubb, left the election supervisors from Pikku-Finlandia for Helsinki City Hall with a serious look, even though preliminary votes had indicated a leading position in the vote count.

Pekka Haavisto thanked her husband Antonio Flores for the good campaign support before the announcement of the results of the preliminary votes at Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo. Flores has toured Finland with her husband both on a campaign bus and at public events. On Saturday evening, Haavisto and Flores participated in the New Music Competition in Tampere.

Pekka Haavisto's supporters rejoiced and excited the progress of the evening at Kulttuuritehdas Korjaamo, decorated with blue and white balloons.

Pekka Haavisto happily chatted to his supporters when he arrived at the election supervisors.

Alexander Stubb arrived at the election supervisors in a good mood, but admitted in the interviews that he was a little nervous. Suzanne Innes-Stubb followed her husband into the crowd. See also Austria | The gondola lift plunged to the ground, a Danish family was seriously injured

Candidate Stubb's brother Nicolas Stubb (back, left), father's spouse Pirkko Mannola and father Göran Stubb had an exciting evening in Little Finlandia. Alexander Stubb told HS in an interview that “the father's lower lip is twitching” and the family members are more excited than the candidate himself.

Brothers Alexander Stubb and Nicolas Stubb waited for the election night results in Little Finland, surrounded by supporters and the media.

Pekka Haavisto arrived at the election supervisors dressed in a light blue tie and handkerchief. Previously, she has said that her husband Antonio Flores Staila often invites her to important evenings.

Pekka Haaviston is expected to gather a lot of Democrats' votes after Sdp's candidate Jutta Urpilainen dropped out of the second round. During the election supervisors, Helsinki Democrats Erkki Tuomioja and Nasima Razmyar were on stage interviewing Jani Toivola, when the results of the vote were still awaited. Tuomioja said that the president should speak first of all about the possibility of peace.

Stubb's adult children, Oliver and Emilie, are involved in their father's election monitoring. Stubb said that Oliver (left), who is currently completing his military service, was surprised on Saturday evening that his girlfriend had also come to the family's home. Suzanne Innes-Stubb (second right) has campaigned closely alongside her husband.

The violinist created an atmosphere at the election supervisors of the coalition candidate Alexander Stubb by interpreting domestic pop tunes for the electorate.