Published in 1943, “The Little Prince” is the most famous work of the French writer and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (1900-1944). A military pilot at the start of the Second World War, Saint-Exupéry wrote the manuscript while in exile in the United States, after the fall of France to the Nazi regime of Hitler. In the midst of a personal crisis and with health problems, he produced in his exile several of his texts, The Little Prince Among Them.

This book was included among the best of the 20th century in France and it was translated into more than 250 languages ​​and dialects, including Braille. Thus it was that it became the most widely read and translated book written in French in history, as well as one of the best sellers, reaching 140 million copies worldwide.

It was translated into Spanish for the first time in 1951, by the Argentine publishing house Emecé. The text was also adapted for plays, ballets, movies and even an animated series.

The unforgettable drawing that portrays the character in the book. It sold hundreds of millions.

With what phrase begins the story The Little Prince

Although it is considered a children’s book because of the way it is written, it constitutes a profound criticism of adulthood. That is noticeable even from its first sentence, which is part of the dedication, to Leon Werth, French novelist, essayist, art critic, journalist and friend of Saint-Exupéry.

“I apologize to the children for having dedicated this book to a great person. I have a serious excuse: this great person is the best friend I have in the world. I have another excuse: this big person can understand everything; even children’s books ”, says the Lyon-born writer in the first part of that wonderful dedication.

This first sentence is also a foretaste of things to come in the next few pages, packed with insightful reflections on topics like the meaning of life, loneliness, friendship, love and loss. Any number is unfair to name the phrases that your book has bequeathed us, because there are so many, but here we are going to mention the 10 most memorable.

French writer and aviator. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry was born in the city of Lyon.

The 10 best phrases of “The Little Prince”

ON CHILDHOOD

In the book, the author builds his best phrases through often puzzling dialogues, that wraps in a halo of fantasy. This is how you can perceive and compare the experiences of children with those of adults, their perceptions, desires and weaknesses. This is how he manages to capture the great gap that separates the world of children and the world of adults.

1. “All older people were children at first although few of them remember it”

2. “I lived with older people a lot and have gotten to know them very closely, but this has not greatly improved my opinion of them.”

3. Older people are never able to understand things for themselves, and it is very boring for children to have to explain things over and over again.

ABOUT RELATIONS

The key encounter with the fox, in an illustration by Malena Gagliesi.

At meeting between the little prince and the fox, it teaches you the true meaning of friendship and the essence of human relationships and gives you one of its best kept secrets:

4. “It doesn’t look good except with the heart. The essential is invisible to the eyes”.

5. It was only a fox like a hundred thousand others. But I made him my friend and now he is unique in the world.

6. “If you tame me, we will need each other. You will be unique to me in the world, I will be unique to you in the world…”.

In other of his sentences, the author tries to make the reader aware about the need to protect what surrounds us, be these people or other living beings.

Original drawing by the author of “The Little Prince”, in the middle of an auction.

7. “The time you wasted for your rose makes your rose so important.”

8. “The flowers are weak. They are naive. They defend themselves as best they can. They think they are terrible with their thorns… ”.

ABOUT HOPE

In the story, the little prince arrived from an asteroid confronts the world and tries to understand its behavior after several chance encounters. This is how he also teaches us about forgiveness and hope.

The Little Prince and the rose. There are publications of the book in more than 250 languages ​​and dialects.

9. “It will be necessary to support two or three caterpillars if I want to know the butterflies.”

10. “It’s crazy to hate all roses because one pricked you. Give up all your dreams because one of them didn’t come true.”

