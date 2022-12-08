“I want to remember the two years since the death of Alejandro Sabella. Today is a sad day for us because his loss was immense for everything he gave us and transmitted values ​​to this team.”

🇦🇷❤️ Huge Lionel Scaloni. pic.twitter.com/j53WsGcTK8

— ARGENTINIAN FOOTBALL 🇦🇷 (@TodaLaPrimeraA) December 8, 2022