There is only one day left for the quarterfinal clash between the Argentine team and the Netherlands, in a Qatar 2022 World Cup that has already had several surprises and that is beginning to enter its final stretch, waiting for the great defining match on the 18th from December.
After much controversy surrounded by an alleged injury of Rodrigo DePaul, The coach “Albiceleste” Lionel Scaloni faced the microphones, was in charge of putting a cold cloth on the situation of the one that emerged in Racing Club and also delved into several important issues. Below, we review the best.
“I don’t know if we played for Argentina or the Netherlands. The training was behind closed doors, that’s something I think we all have to learn and improve. Rodrigo trained half of yesterday’s training session, he comes with a load of matches and today we’re going to to evaluate. We think that those who are 100% have to play, assured without hesitation the one born in Pujato.
Why doesn’t Dybala play? “He did not play because I have not seen the opportunity to put him in. He is fine, in a position to be fielded, but we consider that in the developments of all the games we did not have the opportunity to put him in. We are happy with him, with his contribution. We have 26 players and we try to bring in those who can adapt to the development of the game”, outline.
About Enzo Fernandez: “Enzo has contributed his grain of sand. He is a boy who had a great evolution and we are happy. That is what we expect from the boys when we decide that they come on from the bench or change from one game to another. Enzo has done things well and we believe that he can give even more. He has a huge future”, stressed.
Analysis on the Netherlands: “Holland is a very balanced team, where everyone defends and attacks. It’s a bit like the summary of football today. Tomorrow’s game will be a nice game to watch because there are two teams that propose to attack without neglecting their defense”, he claimed.
The penalties: “They kicked penalties yesterday. They always keep kicking after training. Then when you go to kick on game day it’s a box of matches. Let’s hope we don’t get to that stage and pass before, but we’re fine”, culminated.
