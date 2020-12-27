In Spain the two facets of Dani Alves are known, both the right-back, one of the best in history, and the favorite character in the media. His humor, charisma and statements have filled news and newspaper pages as much or more than his performances on the field throughout his career. And in this 2020 in which he has played in Sao Paulo (40 games: 6 goals and 6 assists), with which he now occupies the first position in the Brazilian league, he has also left some very outstanding phrases.

There are several issues on which the footballer has spoken, but one of the most important was the management of the coronavirus by its president, Jair Bolsonaro. On March 25, when the pandemic was only just beginning, he criticized his president through a post on Instagram in which he affirmed: “Mr. President, I very much respect your presidency, I respect your honor, there are many families and many people working to fight this pandemic and you, as the most important people in this country, should also think for the good of our country and our people”. It should be remembered that Bolsonaro was one of the most skeptical about the coronavirus.

In addition, that same day in an interview with Raiam Santos he commented: “I was not born to be next to mediocre, brother, but unfortunately that is my reality. I do not want mediocrity next to me, because it will make me mediocre. So I don’t argue with anyone”. Whoever wants to be taken for granted.

On July 6, he took advantage of the fact that a person sent a capture of a possible penalty by Sergio Ramos to Raúl García to relive the Madrid-Barça competitiveness that he starred in years ago. Citing the image of the controversy, Alves commented: “One day they taught us that we had to do much more than we do or it will reach us and that’s how it was …”. A phrase that goes directly to question the talent of the Madrid central defender.

But without a doubt, his most remarkable phrases have been around Barcelona. On July 18 he spoke about the interest of Barcelona in bringing Neymar back (“If Barça didn’t go for Ney before, it was because of rancor”) and the possible departure of Messi, about which he was very critical of the directive: “It is the flag of this club. It would be the biggest mistake to let it go. We would have to change the name of Camp Nou and give it that of Messi for everything he has given. To win things you need to be well wrapped up and now not this”. In the last sentence he also takes advantage of to belittle the current level of the Barça squad.

Regarding the Barça board of directors, and after Bartomeu had resigned, Alves gave an interview on November 5 in which he reviewed the situation and explained his point of view with surprising words: “For me, Barcelona has lost its identity a bit, and now it has to go through a difficult process to recover it. I am not to throw stones at anyone, but it seems to me that the management was prostituting itself. It may be that the president was badly advised I’m not saying that it was only Josep María Bartomeu’s fault “. The institutional mess at Barcelona was tremendous, mainly as a result of the controversy with Messi.

Messi, Neymar and Alves in 2016.

David Ramos (Getty Images)



In addition, he continued with the Messi issue and his attitude about it. Through a message, Alves reminded the Argentine of what he himself told him when he went to Juventus: “I sent him a message so that he wouldn’t leave Barça. When they wanted to kick me out of the club, I told him in training that I was leaving Barça because they were going to kick me out. He told me: ‘Don’t go, where are you going to be better what .. here?’ I replied that same phrase. He did not answer me, but I know it came to him “.

Finally, they also asked him about Sergiño Dest. The American has been compared countless times with Dani Alves and he wanted to advise him in these somewhat surprising statements: “Sergiño Dest has a lot of quality and has a chance of succeeding at Barça, but I don’t like to make comparisons. It happened to me with Cafu … It doesn’t make sense. If I have to give Dest some advice, it’s very simple: that pass the ball to Messi “. The Brazilian was a great teammate and did not want to press him more than necessary by unloading him from the comparison.