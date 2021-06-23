The journalist from TV picture, Javier Alarcon, conducted an interview for his YouTube channel “The Javier Alarcón Channel“with the current president of Cruz Azul, Alvaro Davila, where he was mainly in charge of denying the rumors that came out during the weekend, about the possible sale of the club to relatives of the president of the Mexican Republic.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
The news came from the communicator Luis Fernando Ortíz from Telemundo Sports and immediately caused a stir in social networks and confusion among fans, although in a timely manner the media people of the cement group released a statement declaring that said rumor is totally false and that the club is not and will not be for sale.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Stove football: 5 Liga MX teams that need to sign Orbelín Pineda
If I didn’t leave for Europe. These would be the five teams that need Orbelín Pineda the most at this time
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
The 5 most marked “paternities” in Mexican soccer
The 5 most marked “paternities” in Mexican soccer
Added to that, Alarcon took the opportunity to question Davila about the rumor that was around and how much was reality.
“No, absolutely negative, as they say at the moment, completely fake news, nothing to do, someone with a good inventiveness imagined this and got this note. Some have hooked on it, but nothing to do.”
– Álvaro Dávila.
“One thing is to have an economic problem and another thing is to take care of your resources. I believe that this new administration is completely aware that you cannot spend so openly indiscriminately. The economy is healthy, but taking care of the resource. Invest in a way responsible, consistent and always looking for the benefit of the team and the fans, which is what the team owes, “he explained.
The team that served as a subsidiary of Cruz Azul in lower leagues of Mexican soccer as at the time in Liga de Ascenso MX and in the last tournament in Third Division (TDP League), will stop participating in these leagues and the structure will serve to establish the basic forces of the club.
“We are planning to grow from the bottom up. The club was not fed by the quarry. There is no growth project with players that you are leading in a natural process. Our goal is to train players, attract them, have sports intelligence,” he said.
“I respect his trajectory, but he has never been in our plans and in the comments of our structure that may come. He has not even been at the table for discussion,” he said. Davila.
“It is a high price for us (4 million dollars). That was agreed a year and a half ago, but today there are other circumstances. I would love for Nacho to stay with us, we are making every effort. there we reached an agreement “.
“Yes, if an offer comes from Europe we have already told them 40 thousand times that the club is willing to make their career and grow. We have to balance,” he mentioned.
“Jesús Corona, Adrián Aldrete, Cata Domínguez, Pol Fernández, Santiago Giménez, even Pablo Aguilar are tied up”, contrary to what is thought, the squad is almost complete and many of the elements that were doubted will continue in the team .
He also added that, “We would love to fix the Rivero issue and we would like to shore up two or three positions.”
Leave a Reply