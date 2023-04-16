Grief over the death of his son Julian Figueroathe actress Maribel Guardia stated at a press conference that the love for her offspring, the result of the love affair she had with the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian, will last until the day she dies. “His light leaves us, his songs, all the beautiful things I have about him in my heart, so many memories, his first smile, his kisses, his first little steps, all the things I experienced with my son so cute”.

And as part of all those beautiful memories that she treasures today more than ever, in the stories of her Instagram profile, Maribel Guardia shared an interview in which Julián Figueroa spoke wonders about her. In a visit to the “Hoy” program, the young singer-songwriter made it very clear that His mom was the best person he’d ever met..

Maribel Guardia was a great mother for Julián Figueroa.

“My mom, I’m not saying it because she’s my mother, or because it’s her birthday, she’s the best person I’ve ever met, a person you’ll never hear speaking ill of someone, she always looks for qualities in people that sometimes she doesn’t even even they themselves know that they have it, that has happened to me many times, when I have felt depressed, when I have felt angry, my mother always manages to see the good that is in me, then she makes me recognize it and makes me able to get it out, it is a beautiful quality, you have to give it to her, not just on her birthday, but every day.”

While Julián Figueroa was saying all that so beautifully, Maribel Guardia looked at him with those loving eyes of a mother. Later, they kissed.

What happened to the son of Maribel Guardia?

On the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, 2023, Julián Figueroa told his wife Imelda Garza-Tuñón that he had chest painhence He went to lie down in one of the rooms at his mother’s house.located in Jardines del Pedregal, in Mexico City.

Subsequently, Imelda Garza-Tuñón went to the room where her husband was, to see how he was doing., finding him lying on the bed. She touched one of his legs to move him and try to wake him up, feeling that the singer’s lower extremity was very cold, he turned on the light in the room and saw that his mouth was purple. Immediately, she contacted Marco Chacón, who was in Costa Rica at the time, and Maribel Guardia was working on the play “Lagunilla mi barrio.”

A few minutes later, some paramedics arrived and upon reviewing it, they stated that Julian Figueroaapparently, he had already passed away a few hours. According to the medical report, the cause of death was a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. She was 27 years old. Marco Chacón was in charge of all the procedures and of giving the fateful news to his wife Maribel Guardia.

The also singer of Costa Rican origin, published a video on her social networks showing the place where she has the urn with the ashes of his sonthanking all the shows of support he has received.