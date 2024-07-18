The Prime Day deals don’t stop. This time we’re going to tell you about the best deals Amazon has for all those who are looking for a new computer, or at least getting a series of interesting accessories for their current installation, and all without affecting your wallet.

Dell Laptop Gaming G5530 15.6″ FHD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 – Available at $16,244 pesos.

This is a great option for anyone who wants to play games but doesn’t have the space at home or is constantly on the go. With an RTX 3050, there’s not much you can’t play.

LG 27GQ50F-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor 27″ – Available at $3,899 pesos.

Everyone needs a monitor, especially those with a home PC. So, you need to take advantage of this offer to complete your setup in the best possible way.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 2024 Laptop – Available at $15,499 pesos.

ASUS has always been known for delivering quality products, and with this discount, you no longer have an excuse not to have a gaming-focused laptop in your possession.

Lenovo Laptop + Backpack – Available for $7,499 pesos.

Not everything has to be focused on video games. There are many jobs where you need a good computer, and this is one of the best options available today.

Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad 5 15.6″ FHD – Available at $9,399 pesos.

Similar to the previous model, but with more power, this laptop is everything that fans of portability require. Take advantage of the discount and enjoy this piece of hardware.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX240N 23.8″ – Available at $3,089 pesos.

With this monitor in your possession, you will no longer have an excuse to enjoy your Steam collection in the best possible way. The best of all is its price, which is extremely affordable for all interested parties.

Ocelot Gaming Monitor Gamer OM-E27. 27″ – Available at $1,739 pesos.

Another great monitor that anyone looking to create their own space needs to have. Its affordable price makes it something that removes multiple restrictions.

Dell 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor – Available for $7,899 pesos.

For those who want something extra in their monitors, this model not only meets everything you are looking for, but also offers a curvature that will give a unique touch to your installation.

XTREME PC GAMING Geforce RTX 3060 – Available at $15,999 pesos.

If you want to have your own gaming PC, but you don’t want to build it, don’t worry, here you can get everything ready to just take it out of the box and enjoy all the benefits that this platform offers.

Logitech G203 – Available for $309 pesos.

Last but not least, we all need a mouse, and Logitech’s work has proven to be quality in the past, so this is essential for every PC user.

Author’s Note:

This is a selection for all users. From those looking to play with great power, whether on a regular PC or a laptop, as well as those looking to expand or upgrade their gaming setup.

Via: Amazon