With the latest technological innovations, players from all parts of the planet have a wide choice of payment options with which to entertain themselves at online casinos. While in the past the bouquet was rather limited, thanks to the progress made by developers specializing in financial transactions, the bettor now has a free rein.

Payment options for online casinos: bank transfer

The old school will continue to favor the classic systems, such as wire transfer, as well as credit and debit cards. The wire transfer technique continues to gain widespread acceptance, despite the fact that it has been around for an eternity. Aware of having to go through a banking institution, the average bettor feels, in fact, in excellent hands. After all, the software and protocols used by large groups admit few equals. From time to time, they are updated and strengthened.

Thus, any criminals have no way of accessing the data entered when opening an account or making a payment. However, they have a rather significant criticality, represented by the timing, which affects the overall experience.

Even if there are several advantages in using the bank transfer, the necessary working days (between 24 and 48 hours) make it lose some appeal.

In the past it wasn’t even paid attention to, because it was considered obvious. Today we live in another era, where joining a game is truly a matter of minutes. In a moment of eyelashes you enter the full action; therefore, the transfer comes from a conspicuous slice of enthusiasts considered retrograde.

Prepaid cards

In its place, prepaid cards are widely used, such as, for example, Cashlib Casino o PostePay, issued by Poste Italiane. The fact of being able to put a pre-established amount online, without having to share their respective personal and bank details, is reassuring.

In the worst case scenario, the hacker only targets the amount loaded on the card, instead of the entire current account. That said, the chances of such incidents happening are low. In fact, over the recent period the technicians have continuously improved the defense tools.

Payment options: credit and debit cards

With regard to cards, in addition to prepaid cards, there are two types, each of them having specific peculiarities, which make them more or less appropriate. There is no absolute answer, valid for any type of participant, but the tastes and habits of the participant must be considered.

As a rule, online casino agencies prefer debit ones. It is a magnetic card through which a certain amount is withdrawn from the holder’s savings. The name depends on the nature itself, which prevents transactions beyond the real availability. The number one distributor on the square is made up of VISA, the circuit par excellence, already used by countless gambling fans.

The major alternative is, however, constituted by Maestro, less widespread, but still accepted by portals of exceptional fame. The leading companies in the sector often admit it, perhaps highlighting it, so it is not taken for granted.

With regard to credit cards, they give an advantage to their owner, as they allow you to spend more than you actually have. In fact, they provide for an interval between the instant of payment and the actual withdrawal. Therefore, in the event that the decision to place a bet is taken on the spot, they lend themselves better to it, not obliging them to check that they have sufficient funds.

Due to their specific nature, they are less popular than their counterparts, although this is debatable; in fact, reputable payment networks MasterCard boast the unanimous approval of online casinos.

Electronic wallets (or eWallets)

Next, we come to electronic wallets, otherwise known as eWallets. It is a relatively recent form, capable of forging ahead due to its notable recognized strengths. In this case, both credit and debit transactions take place online.

The rigorous checks carried out by the insiders make you sleep peacefully and then there is an added value: anonymity. Above all, they are appreciated by those who particularly care about their privacy, whatever the reason. To use them, simply top up money on the e-Wallet and, secondly, on the chosen gaming site. The mechanism is almost unchanged in the withdrawal of the winnings scored.

Although based on advanced systems, the operation is extremely basic, from the point of view of the bettor. The most popular solution in this regard is PayPal, accepted by countless operators in the supply chain, given the fantastic reputation it enjoys.

Cryptocurrencies

To conclude the overview of the payment options accepted by online casinos, cryptocurrencies must be mentioned. They are the definitive form, having the ability to combine: speed of transactions, security and anonymity. Everything is raised to full power, with the likes of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum ending up on the radar of the mainstream public.

The sore point in this case is represented by the strong fluctuations, because they are not supervised by a supervisory body, such as the European Central Bank. A limit on which insiders are intervening effectively, for example by providing for a lower release of virtual currencies, once the pre-established thresholds have been reached.