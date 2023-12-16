2024 is just around the corner! 2023 is being left behind, so many are looking to celebrate next year with the best concerts that different artists will offer. Usually, prices tend to go up during this season, but that does not apply to Couponhoodwhere you will find tickets from S/39.90.

Where to get cheap party tickets for New Year's Eve 2024?

Only in Couponhood You can find tickets at the lowest price than in other places. Click HERE to access the super promotions.

What concerts are there for New Year's 2024?

In this list we show you event options that you cannot miss with the artists of the moment.

The best New Year's party 2024!

Great International Orchestra, They are Temptation and Bembe They will be presented at the Military Circle, Tarapacá headquarters, Chorrillos. You can find entries from S/89.90.

Silver New Year 2024

The Silver Rooftop event, which will take place at the BTH San Isidro, is also on the Coupon list. Prices also range from S/ 89.90.

New Year White Party

Habanera Charanga, The Cuban 4 and Jandy Feliz They will also make many dance in Punta Hermosa. Tickets are available from S/139.90 for VIP, Super VIP or platinum entry.

New Year's Party in Lyra

Another event that is also setting time for December 31 is the one that will take place in Lyra, Miraflores. Tickets are available from S/89.90.

Sunrise New Year 2024

Sunrise also wants its audience to enjoy until the next day and offers its tickets to S/89.90 only in Couponhood.

Golden New Year 2024

Golden New Year 2024 is also on the list and offers tickets from the S/69.90.

New Year's Party at Club Hacienda Santa Clara

The Hacienda Santa Clara Club also includes children in its New Year's celebration. You can find entries from S/112.90 per person.

I surpass Tono Noventero, year-end edition in Cocos

The Cocos de Lince nightclub also joins the celebration and presents its 90s Supertono for the New Year. You can find tickets from the modest price of S/39.90.

