Morocco continues to make history and in a big way: they beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri, a striker who plays for Sevilla in Spain, to get into the semifinals of the maximum football event.
It’s about a historical record for an African team, since no team from that continent had gotten into this instance in the history of the World Cups, since they began to be played in 1930.
How far had the African teams reached before? In what years? We review it below.
Before Qatar 2022, three African teams had reached the quarter finals of a World Cup: it was about Cameroon, Senegal and Ghanateams that were just present in this World Cup that is currently being held, but without being able to overcome that path.
Cameroon was the first, in Italy 1990. The Indomitable Lions they beat the reigning champion Argentina, by 1-0. Then they beat 2-1 Romania and, already classified, they lost 4-0 with the Soviet Union. With a double from the unforgettable Roger Milla, Colombia He was fired in the round of 16. But England in the quarterfinals said goodbye to him with a 3-2 victory in extra time.
Senegal in Korea-Japan 2002 was the second to reach the quarterfinals: 1-0 a France1-1 with Denmark and 3-3 with Uruguay. Henri Camara scored a double in the round of 16 against Swedenincluding the winning golden goal, and Senegal missed out vs. Turkeyfor a 1-0 also with a golden goal.
In 2010 the World Cup came to that continent for the first time, more precisely to South Africa, and Ghana was the country that raised the flag of the continent: 1-0 to Serbian1-1 with Australia and defeat 1-0 with Germany. Versus USA took advantage of his chance in the round of 16, winning 2-1 after extra time, and vs. Uruguay in quarters he was very: lost on penalties after a 1-1 in which Luis Suárez avoided with his hand what would have been the Ghanaian 2-1 in the last minute of extra time.
#participations #African #teams #history #World #Cups
Leave a Reply