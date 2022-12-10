Only 3 months has Regragui been in the Morocco National Team 🇲🇦

👉🏼He played only two friendlies before the World Cup

👉🏼 I also had no experience in large clubs. He directed only in Morocco and Qatar

🏆Today it was in World Cup history by qualifying an African country to the semifinals pic.twitter.com/Mkl8u00OaM

— Bian Soifer (@biansoifer10) December 10, 2022