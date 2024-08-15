There are many restaurants that cook the best paella in the world, given the unofficial title that is awarded to highlight the mastery in the preparation of the succulent dish. restaurant l’Alter is one of them. The smell of firewood indicates the end of the road to the hill in the Picassent countryside where the establishment sits, which has been serving the classic chicken and rabbit (among others) formula for three generations, prepared with the fire and embers of orange wood with a little carob. It is a reference in Valencia, the land of paella par excellence, whose port cranes can be seen diffusely from the terrace of what was a snack bar, before opening its doors in 1967 as a restaurant.

Carmina Crespo took over the family business, which she runs with her partner, José Sanchis, although she was going to study mathematics, a career she studied. “I have given them refresher classes,” she says smiling as she points to the three young men who are handling the fire of the dozen paellas in motion to serve the first shift at 13.30. The heat is very intense. José has just lit another small bonfire with carob wood. “We use it above all to light the fire, because it is very powerful, but the one we use most is orange wood, because it is a hard wood, which lasts, and, in addition, it is aromatic; it gives a special touch to the dish, a touch of Valencia,” he explains.

Paella pan from l’Alter in full swing. Kike Taberner

“The orange tree is a very calorific wood and gives us embers with which we get the socarrat end [la parte tostada del arroz que se pega al caldero]. Here we have always made paella with firewood, with what there was and is in Picassent,” says Carmina. “In my grandparents’ time, there were a lot of carob trees and they were used for everything. It was a dry land. Then it was transformed into irrigated land and filled with orange trees. We have an agreement with several farmers. We collect the prunings and clean their fields of firewood, which we leave to dry for a year. We also have to buy it, because there is less and less of it. Firewood has become very expensive,” she says. Behind the kitchen and the paella pan, inside the restaurant plot, kilos and kilos of firewood are piled up, forming a unique mountain.

The difficult control of the firewood is one of the secrets of the best paella. The heat tends to concentrate in the centre and you have to keep “playing with the fire”, opening it until the last five minutes the paella is finished without fire. Then is when a little ember is brought in for the socarrat. “My grandmother told us that paellas talk to you and tell you what they need: where they need more heat, where they need more…” says Carmina, who does not consider herself to be an orthodox cook when it comes to her establishment’s main dish.

‘Garrofó’ from the land used for the restaurant. www.kiketaberner.com

“Well, firewood is a flavour enhancer. And we make it the way my family did in that cauldron, for example. It must be about 70 years old and it belonged to my grandmother. It is used up every week. Look at the blows to spread the heat throughout the cauldron, which are irregular because it was made by hand and has our name on it,” says Carmina, while showing the so-called paella (the name designates both the dish and the support on which it is cooked). “But that doesn’t mean that paella made with gas isn’t good. It is. Also, the logistics and space for firewood make it very difficult to make it like this in the city,” he adds. “Yes, it’s good, but it’s not the same. With a simple spoonful of rice you can tell the difference, the nuances and aromas of the paella made with firewood,” adds José.

Heterodox vision

Carmina, 49, and José, 56, agree on their unorthodox view that the best paella is the one you make at home, with your family, with your friends, just the way you like it. The best paella in the world can be made anywhere. They stress that preparing and eating a paella in Valencia is a social act, a playful moment of togetherness. The memory of flavours is also conditioned by personal memories, which often go back to childhood. It is not strange, therefore, to think that “the best is the one your grandmother made, because there may not be a better memory,” they suggest.

A worker at l’Alter carrying orange wood to the stove. www.kiketaberner.com

The memory of the article dedicated to them The New York Times It is also unforgettable. “We laughed a lot because they had never called us to make a reservation a year in advance, as happened after the article was published with American clients that my father passed on to me because he didn’t understand them,” recalls the owner. It was a regular customer who recommended the restaurant to the newspaper on the occasion of the America’s Cup held in Valencia in 2007. To record the video for the website, one of the workers sent by the newspaper, who did not introduce themselves as such, put on a fireproof suit to film the flames from inside the paella pan, recalls José.

A fire is key, but Carmina adds other essential elements to the equation to obtain a good result: “raw materials and love”. The raw materials they use are what is now called seasonal and local, those of “all my life”, he says in Valencian. They keep the same suppliers from the region and from nearby towns: the bay rice is from Sollana, a town on the banks of the Albufera, and the appreciated and increasingly scarce garrofó (large legumes), from Rafelbuñol, for example. They offer paella with duck, snails and artichokes when it is the season, not because it is available in the supermarket all year round. They do not use real saffron because “it would make the dish much more expensive.” “We try to find a balance,” says Carmina, already in the restaurant’s dining room, which was full on the last Tuesday of last July. And some of their most popular dishes are chicken and rabbit paella (14 euros), chicken paella, Xonetas (snails) and rabbit (14.50 euros), seafood paella (15 euros) and lobster paella (18.50 euros).

