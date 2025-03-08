Packaged salads They are a healthy alternative to eat or dinner when we have little time to prepare it. But some are more appropriate than others. This is what concludes an analysis by the Blog Specialized in Nutrition Transfer your life.

The professionals of this space have created a network content in which the packaged salads of the leading sector chain Supermarkets in Spain, Mercadona.

The most recommended is the ‘House salad‘, which carries smooth escarole, achicoria, curly escarole, sweet corn, cherry tomato, carrot and green olives. “It contains all ideal vegetables to lose fat,” says analysts. It has less than 200 calories.

Second is the ‘Goat cheese salad‘, with outbreaks, apple, goat cheese, nuts and balsamic vinaigrette, which stands out for its balance between protein and healthy fats.

The third place is occupied by the ‘Tuna salad‘: “A good protein contribution. Nothing bad.” This product carries carrot, mozzarella, green olives, iceberg lettuce, oak leaf lettuce, corn, tuna in vegetable oil, cherry tomato, oil, salt and vinegar.

Fourth, the ‘Caesar salad‘. It carries vegetables Fresh, chicken, cheese, pictures and sauces. Experts say that good is the vegetable base and chicken, although the sauce “with sugars and refined oils does not applaud so much.”

The fifth place is occupied by the ‘Pasta salad‘, which carries pasta, turkey ham and yogurt sauce. They highlight the presence of tomato and turkey ham, which “They contribute some nutritional value” And because of its balance between carbohydrates and proteins, even if the sauce carries sunflower and sugar oil.

In sixth position is the ‘Wrap Texas’ saladwith fresh vegetables, chicken, cheese, sauce and wheat tortillas. Their 570 calories, Especially because of refined wheat tortillas and ranch sauce, make it fall to this position.

The seventh is the ‘California salad‘, with a mixture of fresh vegetables, nuts, pictures, bacon, fried onion, raisin grapes, honey and mustard sauce, which is in this position due to the presence of the bacon, fried onion, and the Salsa with honey and refined oils.

Close the list the ‘A thousand islands salad‘, With Iceberg lettuce, smooth escarole, surimi, white col, carrot, corn and pink sauce. SOUBLY Hars Refined Oils, Refined Oils and Sugars And pink sauce is another 24%, adding more sugars and oils.