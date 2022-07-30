The 1986 Hungarian GP was the scene of one of the greatest duels in the history of the F1 World Championship, between Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna. Impossible to overtake at the Hungaroring? Ask …
Paolo Marcacci
– Milan
Hungaroring for Formula 1 means many things; history and symbolism together; historical watershed and prelude to a world that would change in a few years; or come down, if the reference is the Berlin Wall, beyond which the pit walls were set up for the first time in 1986. F1 in a Communist bloc country, something unthinkable just a few years earlier.
