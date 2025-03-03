On the big night of cinema Not only does Hollywood stars shine, So do people who take their originality and their sense of humor to comment on everything that happens at the Oscar awards gala. This 97th edition arrives with a lot of Salseo, especially after the controversies that have been involved to Emilia Pérez or the apparent equality between nominated films, so social networks They have had plenty of material to make us laugh.

Unthinkable dresses, memorable speeches, iconic moments that are recorded in the retina of thousands of people … There are many details to take into account at each Oscar ceremony, and therefore There is also a lot of gasoline To put the creativity of the spectators, who sometimes reaches unsuspected limits.

Collecting the best that Internet humor gives is not an easy task, but then you will see a compilation of The funniest memes and comments that have emerged during the celebration of the gala of the Oscar Awards.

Fully prepared people

Seeing all Oscar nominated movies is complicated, But it can be achieved. It is the only way to fully enjoy the ceremony, even if you do not worry, you can also see it and have fun if this year you have not gone so much to the cinema. Simply apply for next year …

And remember! Even if you see the Oscars at home, you can fix and put your best galas, The occasion deserves it.

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘outfit’

The most important thing about Oscar’s night is to meet the winners, but the perfect prelude is The red carpet. It is time to see the stars closely and see how they feel in the moments before the ceremony … and also to judge their outfits. One of the first victims was Timothée Chalamet, That although he is very dear and popular, he has not been able to dodge the memes about his particular suit. Is it a declaration of intentions? A challenge to superstition? A branch of originality?

The ‘Haters’ of ‘Emilia Pérez’

The campaign of Emilia Pérez In the awards season it has been a real Russian mountain. Despite being the most nominated film of the 97th edition, He hasn’t had rest: Criticism in Mexico and much of Latin America, the comments of Jacques Audiard On the Spanish, the controversies of Karla Sofía Gascón … All this has caused many people not wanting this tape to take a statuette.

On the other hand, social networks have been especially original when imagining the reactions of Karla Sofía Gascón During the night, maybe too much.

There are things that cannot be overcome

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erico They opened the gala in a prodigious way, demonstrating why WICKED It was one of the great favorites of the night. But let’s be sincere, some continue to live in the spectacular number that it mounted Ryan Gosling last year.

To know what version has gone to Los Angeles

Demi Moore He left as one of the great favorites to take a statuette. Competed in the main actress category with Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Eivo, Karla Sofía Gascón and Mikey Maddison, But the fans of the protagonist of The substance They were already doing their own since before the ceremony began.

But the great unknown was whether Demi Moore would go to Los Angeles or go its youngest version, as in the movie of Coralie Fargeat. There are those who became creative in networks and imagined the perfect answer.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.