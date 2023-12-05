Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 09:14

















Sooner or later, as the December 25th The same moment always ends up arriving: that point at which we no longer have the slightest idea of ​​what to give. After spending days, maybe weeks choosing funny details with a personalized touch for this and that person, Our head collapses and decides to disconnect without asking any more questions, like a cell phone at the end of its battery..

This article is intended to be your mental battery for these holidays. Or, at least, try to the best of my humble possibilities, because I have also been where you are now many times. Maybe what comes next isn’t the perfect solution to all your Christmas gift problems, but maybe I’ll be able to give you a hand so that this task doesn’t cause you so much stress..

Let me be honest with you, to debunk a well-established myth: there is no golden rule for giving gifts. Not even the well-used “every person is a world” thing works; because, being true, it does not offer us any useful information to make good decisions. Only one truth is indisputable and we have to hold on to it. Giving is synonymous with surprising. Especially when it comes to them.

Thinking about this, I have prepared for you a selection with the best original gifts for men that I have been able to find. Find something that catches your attention and let that hunch guide you. You will be sure to get it right!

BREWING KIT



We start with a classic gift for men, which year after year continues to be one of the most chosen options at Christmas. Here you have a complete beer brewing kit in 8 easy steps from the Brew Monkey brand., which includes all the ingredients and basic material necessary to make up to 5 liters of craft beer at home, with an alcohol content of 6.4%. This pack is the best seller on Amazon in its category, so you can’t go wrong.

VIKING CRYSTAL BEER HORN







And since you have homemade beer… you’ll have to drink it properly, don’t you think? For this, nothing better than this original glass Viking horn, very original and elegant, as well as much more comfortable to hold in your hand than you can imagine. I speak to you from experience. It comes with a practical wooden stand to support it and is great for a theme party or for trying a new variety of beer like a professional brewer who is Thor’s friend.. Do not miss it!

TELESCOPE FOR SMARTPHONE







If your friend, partner or child is one of those who use up their entire cell phone battery to get the perfect photo, they will love this smartphone telescope as a Christmas gift. Not only is it the best seller in its class on Amazon, but it is also very easy to use and offers truly surprising results.. Its 42 millimeter lens magnifies elements located up to a distance of 1 kilometer, which we capture with total clarity thanks to its focusing wheel. And it only measures 14 x 7 centimeters, so you can take it anywhere.

BIKE BAG







If you are looking for a good gift for bicycle fans, this bag from the KEIFUKUH brand cannot be missing from your list of ideas. It is a perfect combination between a space solution and a support for mobile phones under 6.7 inches, made of very resistant TPU material, with a double break-proof zipper closure. It also has a hole at the bottom to pass the headphone cable and listen to music while pedaling.. Simple but very practical.

CHRISTMAS SOCKS







For you, who always look for the most striking gift and who never stops you from embarrassment, This Christmas you can become the center of all the comments by giving this pack of 6 socks with a Christmas design, made with cotton, polyester and spandex, with motifs that perfectly capture the spirit of these holidays and are great to combine with an ugly sweater. Unsurpassed!

GLOVES WITH LED LIGHT







At first glance they may seem silly, but I assure you that these LED light gloves are one of those little things that ends up changing your life. Do you know how difficult it is to hold a flashlight exactly where you need it when you need both hands? Now the problem is over with these great polyester gloves, perfect both for repairing breakdowns at home and for going fishing or overnight camping..

SWISS KNIFE







And finally, a gift that any man appreciates and that he will take with him wherever he goes. This fantastic Swiss army knife from the Victorinox brand, the best-selling on Amazon, has the classic design of this well-known instrument and has 14 different accessories, designed for cutting, unclogging, screwing, piercing, stripping cables… among other functions. The multipurpose tool par excellence.