Today the market for second hand video games it has become much more popular, the reason? First of all, for the consumer it is attractive to get a relatively new product at a lower price than the exit price. While on the other hand there is the one who sells the game, who after having given it sufficient use, can recover a certain sum of money.

Why buy or sell second-hand video games?

The current panorama in video games is undoubtedly complicated, since prices lately are too unevenWe have titles like DOOM Eternal that for many were the best of last year at 60 euros in different stores, but then you go to other places and you find out that their value can vary, either above the figure we just mentioned or below it.

So you imagine that after having spent so much money on a video game, having completed it 100%, you no longer have anything else to do with it, you proceed to ask yourself, what do I do with this? That is where the alternative of selling second-hand video games is, since it is a way of recovering a little the investment you made months ago.

Then on the buyer’s side, for some, paying 60 euros or more for a title from their favorite developer is perhaps too much, and Microsoft promises that the price of titles on the Xbox Series X will please their fans. For this reason, there are gamers who prefer to wait a couple of months that are already in the different second-hand video game stores in order to enjoy the experience that they have been waiting for so long, for a lower cost.

How to buy second-hand video games and consoles?

Here is the great doubt of people who currently do not want to enter the world of second-hand video games, since there is some distrust for those who are not familiar with the subject, since they do not know the tricks to acquire a product in this condition. They think that the equipment may be damaged or defective.

Normally second-hand video game stores such as Cex or GAME, value the product, and depending on the conditions in which it is, it is given a value for sale. Franchises of this type are committed not to sell equipment in poor condition, in fact they give you certain guarantees, either cash reimbursements or the return of the machine so that you can exchange it for one without failures.

Tips for buying second hand games

The first advice we can give you is that you never stay with the first option, always check the different chains that offer a second-hand video game or console, because there is the probability that you will find a better offer. So before making a purchase, study the market rigorously and then make the best decision.

The second tip is that you look for a reliable store or platform to buy or sell consoles, video games or accessories. We particularly recommend doing it in Eneba, since it has good offers and a wide variety of products. In addition, when selling you can do it for free, without commissions.

Check the use that has been given and if it is currently under warranty. If you buy second-hand equipment directly without going to a chain, ask the person in what year they bought the console, if they have ever taken it to technical service, if they have any details. By doing this you will know the useful life that the machine could have.

Carefully check the console and its accessories, that all its components work and are in good condition.

It is important that you try the product, if possible. With a game of FIFA or a game of the shooter genre it will be enough to check the status of the team, whether its controls respond properly, if it overheats after a short time of use or if the console tends to freeze.

What are the best stores to sell and buy second-hand video games?

Knowing the reasons why the second-hand video game market is so attractive, you are surely wondering, by what means can I market those video games that I no longer want to use? As of today you have web pages such as Eneba, Wallapop, CEX, GAME, Ebay, among others, of course they all allow this activity to be carried out, but there are some that are undoubtedly better.

GAME

Let’s start with GAME, since in Spain it is one of the chains specialized in the subject with more years in the market, in itself for those who want to sell second-hand video games it is a good option, because depending on the age of the title you can recover enough money.

You could recover up to 40% of the expense you made. In addition, you should know that with older titles, it is likely that you will not get much money, for example, excellent quality games like Fallout 4 or 76 barely pay 10 euros, even less if the box is in poor condition.

Now if you are the one interested in buying second-hand video games in GAME. We must say that as a provider it is a good option, since it is attractive but only to acquire old titles. For example Red Dead Redemption II is currently at 20 euros. In the case of more recent games whose value as of today is € 60, the difference between the used one and the new one is practically nil.

Eneba

As you know, Eneba has launched its marketplace of second-hand products for video games. A place where users can buy and sell without much difficulty but with the guarantee of Eneba and with great facilities for both parties.

Despite being the last to join the field of play, she is running as the most interesting option when it comes to buying and selling second-hand video games, since its strong point is that it was born totally oriented to this use.

This makes it the fastest option and makes it highly recommended for selling your second-hand video games. For example, you can take a look at the second-hand video game deals for Xbox One on Eneba that are incredible.

Ebay

This is one of the most popular platforms on the Internet, here you can buy second-hand video games, consoles, sound players, the popular trading card games and much more. The advantage unlike the stores we mentioned earlier is that you can put the value you want when selling a product and maybe someone wants to pay that price.

The problem with this platform is that you can price the video game to the amount you want, but nothing assures you that someone will buy it, so it is certainly a very slow alternative to make sales, since in the case of Eneba, GAME, among others, they promise to pay you as soon as you deliver the title to the chain.

As a buyer you should be aware that scams in Ebay They are very common, perhaps you can find an unbeatable promotion on the portal, you make the purchase without problem and the moment the product arrives it is not what you purchased. Also, you will not be able to opt for a return.

Wallapop

Wallapop is a well-known platform when it comes to second-hand items, including video games. It is a good option if you want to find second-hand video games or consoles near your location.

This sales page has an exclusive section for consoles and video games, where you can see all the products that are available. In case you are looking for a specific video game or console, you can also perform the individual search, see the available options and the description and characteristics of each one.

CEX

This store is characterized by the sale of second-hand technological items, including consoles and video games, in which, in addition to buying, you can also publish and sell your used video games, but for this you must go directly to the store.

If what you are looking for is to buy video games, we do not recommend doing it in Cex, since the prices are not accessible at all. However, the interesting thing about this store is that you can exchange your games, which can be a very good option.