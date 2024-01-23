In the last few hours it has been reported that the departure of Brian Rodríguez is a fact yet to be completed. From Italy as well as in Mexico, they announce that Fiorentina and América are about to close an agreement of around 10 million dollars for the sale of the Uruguayan winger. Thus, in Coapa they are analyzing moving within the market to fill the gap left by the player and within the Liga MX there are names of good caliber for this.
Within its squad, América already has two natural replacements for Brian, Jonathan Rodríguez and as we have informed you in 90min, the alternative of turning Salvador Reyes into a natural winger now that the squad has both Calderón and to Sources.
Jurado is by far the best option that América can find within the local market, the young man from Necaxa fulfills the same functions as Rodríguez, but he is much younger and would surely have no objection to accepting a rotating position from the start. In Coapa he has liked it a lot for a long time, with negotiations already opened by the Mexican this same sales period, which can be resumed now that there is room in the squad.
The Toluca winger is an all-rounder on the left wing, he has spent years in a very important sporting event in Mexico so much so that he has gained suitors in Europe. An important factor in its favor, its management, is the same agency that takes all the Uruguayans who already play in America. Araujo has everything to perform in Coapa.
Maxi Meza is a wealth of talent, a player who can play in any area of the field and who in the past was linked with América. Today he is a key piece of 'tano' Ortíz, but due to conditions, he is a player who could adapt to Jardine's scheme with his eyes closed and not only as a replacement for Rodríguez, he can fully compete with all the men in the champion's attack.
Although distant due to the rivalry between both clubs, the 'Chinese' has the same playing style as Rodríguez and his numbers support him as a trustworthy player. Despite this, signing him seems complex, since Pumas' intention is to accommodate him in Europe.
