Let’s see together a roundup of some of the best online multiplayer games to play on PlayStation 5.

Have you just renewed your PS Plus subscription or have you landed on PS5 hungry for multiplayer games to challenge friends online? Well, you are in the right place. Make yourselves comfortable because we are about to recommend a handful of titles perfect for testing your skills on the PlayStation flagship!

Rocket League One of the Rocket League racing cars Let’s start with what is a true classic, capable of building around itself a huge community of fans not yet satisfied with games: Rocket League. The title developed by Psyonix is ​​an adrenaline-filled and spectacular mix of football and driving, with gameplay that relies on physics and puts us behind the wheel of aggressive jet cars capable of performing absurd maneuvers. All accompanied by impeccable fluidity and a very in-depth customization system, which strengthens an already satisfactory offer. Plus it’s free-to-play and cross-play, so you can also challenge your friends on Xbox, Nintendo Switch or PC.

Warframes Warframe is still fun after a decade Another great free classic, Warframe is a cooperative third-person shooter set in space, which has continued to be talked about for 10 years now. Continuous updates have now made it a mammoth title that excites tens of thousands of players every day. Here too we have cross-play, so if you love the genre you absolutely must give it a chance.

destiny 2 The narrative has become increasingly compelling in Destiny 2 Destiny 2 also falls into the same vein. Since it became free-to-play, the Bungie shooter has continued to constantly add new systems, weapons and modifications. The story then went from being the last thing players cared about to the main reason Guardians log in on a daily basis, with seasons providing a series of quests full of dialogue, intrigue and twists. Raids and Incursions, then, have always been a strong point for the franchise. In short, if spending hours looking for the best loot doesn't scare you, this is certainly one of the best multiplayer titles on PS5.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is pure madness It’s very simple to explain what Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is: a completely online title in which 60 players ready for anything complete a series of challenges; only one of them will be crowned the winner. These challenges consist of races along paths dotted with obstacles, survival races in the most disparate conditions, and finally small team games. Of the 60 initial players, round after round, some begin to be eliminated. In the end only one remains, who is declared the winner and will be remembered for posterity. A battle royale, in short, but simple and super fun, which can be played by anyone… also because it is free and cross-play.

Fortnite The one with Dragon Ball is one of the most incredible crossovers in Fortnite The game that made the battle royale formula so popular could not be missing from this selection, and it certainly needs no introduction. With hundreds of millions of downloads, from 2017 to today Fortnite has become a true social phenomenon, ending up everywhere, from TV to the celebrations of the most famous athletes. Between regular updates and collaborations with the most famous franchises, Epic Games' shooter does not seem destined to lose popularity and, even in this case, it can also be downloaded and played online on PS5 without paying a single euro.

Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six Siege continues to update We close the selection of free-to-play titles with another long-standing shooter: Rainbow Six Siege. With now more than seven years under its belt, the Ubisoft game continues to get constant updates, with expansions that introduce new features and ever-changing operators. If you’re looking for perfect cooperation rather than personal exploits in a shooter, then this is the game for you.

Monster Hunter Rise Monster Hunter Rise has absurd monsters After years exclusively on Nintendo consoles, the Monster Hunter series has returned to multi-platform with Monster Hunter World and the more recent Rise. Capcom’s latest hunting game took a while to arrive on PS5 after debuting on Switch, but now that it’s here there’s little excuse not to play it. Also because Rise’s monsters are phenomenal and hunting them in groups is probably one of the most satisfying activities to do online.

Gran Turismo 7​​​​​​ In Gran Turismo 7​​​​​​ the level of detail of the cars is obsessive Among the many racing games on PlayStation, Gran Turismo 7 continues to hold a special place in gamers' hearts. The latest chapter of the Yamauchi franchise has hundreds of meticulously crafted cars, with which it is possible to speed around an excellent selection of real and non-real tracks. Be careful though, because to access the online game it will be necessary to dedicate a few hours to the single player modes: a measure designed to prevent too inexperienced players from jumping onto the track without having first learned the basics.

Diablo 4 Big news for 2023, Diablo IV is another of those exceptional titles that still manages to be exponentially more fun in multiplayer. In fact, grinding with friends, exploring dungeons with them and challenging demons at every corner is something that will easily give you addiction. The Blizzard game promises to evolve and improve over the years, so starting now you will probably have hundreds of hours of entertainment at your disposal.