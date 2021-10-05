Here is the goal of this article: to highlight the best mobile games that have accompanied us during this difficult period and allow those who do not know them to try them, given the undoubted ability to give moments of pure fun.

In recent times, anyone has certainly experienced the effects of very limited social interaction. Human contacts have been neglected, if not those cultivated within one’s own family. But the good news is there considering the positive rise towards a life made up of human relationships, work and normal everyday life. During the lockdown period in which we all found ourselves spending most of our time within the walls of our apartments, we rediscovered passions and we also approached many pastimes.

The world of casinos

Sector undoubtedly in the spotlight, probably also due to the large number of fans who have flocked to the web due to the material impossibility of taking part in land-based casinos. Over the past months many have chosen from the countless authorized providers with which to play Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, but also Roulette or Slot Machines.

In fact, we are talking about not just one game, but a whole range of popular casino titles. The nice thing is that these portals still guarantee incentives made available to users as a welcome bonus in real money or free spins. Sites like www.casinoitaliani.it they offer the possibility to immediately identify the most advantageous ones. An always valid sector that still has a lot to offer today!

Mario Kart Tour

The fifth spin-off in the Mario Kart series, Mario Kart Tour is the first to be released on the market for non-Nintendo mobile devices. The gameplay is super simple to make it accessible to everyone: the acceleration is automatic and to steer to the right or left just slide your finger in the relative direction. It will be possible to challenge friends and pilots from all over the world, up to a total of 7 at the same time. While waiting for the release of Mario Kart 9, anyone who wants to can play Mario Kart Tour simply by downloading the game from the app store.

Scrabble, aka Scarabeo

One of the most played and popular titles! It is available free of charge and in Italian, for both Android and iOS systems. It is the ideal game for those who want to keep their mind active, testing their ability to create words. You can challenge your Facebook friends, choose random opponents or play against the computer. Also noteworthy is the Fast Play mode, with a maximum time for inserting words ranging from 2 to 5 minutes.

Cluedo

You know the famous board game characterized by a typically yellow climate? The aim is to find Doctor Black’s killer: this is what will allow the mysterious case to be solved. All characters will be present: Miss Scarlett, Colonel Mustard, Countess Peacock, Mr. Green, Doctor Orchid and Professor Plum. To try for those who have not yet done so. Available in the Play Store for Android devices.