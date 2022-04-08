Friday, April 8, 2022
The best Olympic goal in the world? See Barcelona in Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2022
in Sports
Olympic Goal Damian Diaz

The moment of the great collection.

Photo:

Screenshots

The moment of the great collection.

Damián Díaz hit him with three fingers and with a changed leg. The ball just picked up height.

This Thursday, in the Copa Sudamericana, Damián Díaz stole all the praise thanks to an incredible Olympic goal in the match between Barcelona, ​​from Guayaquil, and Montevideo Wanderers, from Uruguay.

See also  Rome, Spinazzola's return is a coincidence: it can be postponed to February

The Argentine nationalized Ecuadorian midfielder went from tragedy to glory in a matter of three minutes. In the 51st minute he missed a penalty against goalkeeper De Arruabarrena. In minute 54, he took an incredible corner kick from the right of the Olympic Stadium and honored the name of the Ecuadorian soccer temple.

Damián Díaz’s Olympic goal

Damian Diaz

Díaz, this Thursday, in the South American Cup.

In the collection of Díaz, the Uruguayan goalkeeper Ignacio De Arruabarrena was distracted when the commitment judge authorized the launch. Midfielder 10, neither short nor lazy, took advantage of the fact that the goalkeeper was out of position and hit the ball with his right leg, with three fingers, with the perfect power and precision to achieve the feat. Olympic goal.

(Also: Video: Olympic champion swims in ‘lake of blood’ in protest against Russia).

Barcelona won 4-2 and is partial leader of Group A of the South American.

See also  The two possible destinations of Carlos Vela by the end of 2022

See the collection from another angle.

SPORTS

