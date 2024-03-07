Next March 10th will be celebrated the MAR10, or Mario's Day. In this way, multiple companies take advantage of this date to commemorate the most famous plumber in the world. Among these companies is Amazon, which has started a series of offers related to this beloved character.

Right now you can go to Amazon and enjoy some of the discounts that Mario-related products have. Here we not only find games for the Switch, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but there are also LEGO sets, plush toys, collectible figures, and some products that all fans cannot miss, and these are some of the best offers of the moment.

These are some of the offers that Amazon has for us in celebration of Mario Dayand here you can know about it. Along with this, Nintendo also has offers in the eShop, and it is very likely that other places will join the celebration. On related topics, LEGO announces Mario event. Likewise, this month we would have more information about Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door HD.

Editor's Note:

Mario is an extremely important character, and it's good to see that companies are giving him the attention he deserves. This is the perfect time to buy a game or LEGO from this series, something that many will surely appreciate for their collections.

Via: amazon