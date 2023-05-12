Friday, May 12, 2023, 12:27



Gougo.es is present throughout this weekend at one of the events with the greatest regional projection in the automotive sector: the Second-Hand Vehicle Fair, an appointment that is taking place at the Palace of Fairs and Exhibitions, in Ifepa (Torre Pacheco ), and to which it has brought more than 100 vehicles, of all brands and models on the market, with its most competitive discounts.

This annual event receives every year a large number of attendees from the Community and neighboring provinces, who will be able to see first-hand all the company’s news and consult the financing conditions that are most attractive to them. In a 1,400 square meter stand, Gougo.es is showing a wide representation of all the brands that it has available in its ‘marketplace’, and a wide variety of models, for all needs. The public attending the fair will be able to benefit from the offers that the firm is offering during the meeting, with all the guarantees of the respective official dealers.

Improving the user experience



Gougo.es adapts to the current needs of users and anticipates those that will define the future. Always thinking of offering you a better experience, this ‘marketplace’ has an intuitive search engine that shows options that are adapted to the needs of each person and that allow segmenting searches by model, fuel, type of change or type of bodywork, among others. characteristics.

On this 100% digital platform, the buyer will have the possibility of calculating his financing, taking out insurance, appraising his own vehicle or putting it up for sale. All this can be managed simply and directly, through any electronic device, such as a mobile phone.

In addition, the company has face-to-face facilities in its ‘showroom’, located at number 19 Ronda de Levante, where a team of professionals is in charge of advising and identifying the best mobility solution for each client. In this space, the public will find a wide and representative sample of its offer of vehicles, to be able to test them and see them up close before purchasing.