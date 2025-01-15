The winter sales are one of the most anticipated moments after the economic excesses of Christmas. And they are the perfect opportunity to treat ourselves without our domestic economy feeling the January cost too much. Among the promotions worth taking advantage of, those of MediaMarkt They are one of our favorites (and those of saving experts!).

The store has launched Cuesta Abajo, a promotion that invites us to go “without brakes” toward the best offers to save money on some of the top products on the market. Thus, until next January 24, the chain has discounts on brands such as Dyson, Samsung, or LG, among many others.

So, if you need or are always thinking about buying an air fryer, an upright vacuum cleaner or a new mobile phone, check out MediaMarkt discounts because we assure you that they are worth it. To help you, we’ve selected some of our favorite offers from this campaign.





See mediamarkt sales



The best deals on technology

The technology It is one of the great favorites in MediaMarkt’s January sales. In fact, if you need to renew your computer or mobile phone, the store’s offers are very advantageous, a shopping expert’s word. An iPhone for less than 530 euros or a television at 50% are some of the bargains we find from brands such as Samsung, Apple or Asus, among others.

Home Promotions

Without a doubt, another of the great opportunities of MediaMarkt’s Custa Abajo are the discounts on small appliances and home devices. Thus, cordless vacuum cleaners, oil-free fryers or robots are some of the gadgets most demanded. An upright vacuum cleaner for less than 200 euros or a Moulinex fryer for 79 are some of the most interesting promotions.

