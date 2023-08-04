For two weeks we repeat the best episodes of the past year and the makers themselves speak. You will hear new episodes from August 7.

The chess world has been in turmoil for weeks. World champion and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen suspects 19-year-old Hans Niemann of cheating. The wildest theories are doing the rounds online. But did he cheat? And how do you actually cheat during a chess game? Chess reporter Hans Ree gives us a glimpse into the chess world.