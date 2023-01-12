The best of the year | Iivo Niskanen in a class of his own – HS’s sports department ranked the year’s best athletes

Iivo Niskanen collected eight first places in the voting of Helsingin Sanomat’s sports department. Wilma Murto came second, right before Lauri Markka.

Iivo Niskanen won the Olympic gold last winter by far in 15 km skiing.

Today, Thursday, Niskanen, who turns 31 years old, stood out as an overwhelming winner as well, when HS’s sports department chose the best Finnish athlete of 2022.

Niskanen collected eight first places in the vote of HS’s 12 sports journalists, when each voter listed the six best athletes in their opinion. Three voters placed Niskanen in second place.

If Niskanen is awarded Sportsperson of the Year for the fourth time today at the Sports Gala, it will hardly be a surprise to anyone.

This would make Niskas the second athlete who has been chosen as Athlete of the Year four times. So far, only a skier has reached four selections Veikko Hakulinen.

So far, Niskanen has been voted Athlete of the Year by the Sports Journalists’ Association in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

“ “The Olympic victory was the third of Niskanes’ career, and he has never left the Olympic Games without a gold medal in his career.”

Iivo Niskanen and the Beijing Olympic gold medal.

Last in the winter, Niskanen fulfilled his long-term goal at the Beijing Olympics and won his bravura trip, with an intermediate start and a traditional 15-kilometer race.

In addition, Niskanen won silver in the sprint relay (p) Joni Mäen with and bronze in the 30 kilometer combined races.

The Olympic victory was Niskanen’s third career, and he has never left the Olympic Games without a gold medal in his career.

At the first Olympics of his career in Sochi in 2014, Niskanen won gold in the sprint relay at the age of 22 (p) Sami Jauhojärvi with.

Four years later, Niskanen won Olympic gold in the 50 km (p) joint start at the Pyeongchang Games.

Before him, only three athletes had achieved Olympic victory in three games in a row, in a span of eight years, a runner SpongeBob Nurmiskier Veikko Hakulinen and rower Pertti Karppinen.

Read more: The best diamond stories: A shy teenager was a miserable skier, but still won everything – The coach tells how Iivo Niskas, who came half-heartedly to his sister’s training, turned out to be an “exceptional individual”

Neck is not only one of Finland’s most successful Olympic athletes of all time, but also popular among Finns.

The sponsoring and communication research company Sponsor Insight has been finding out for many years who are Finns’ favorite athletes.

In the Sponsor Navigator survey published for the 17th time at the end of March 2022, i.e. about a month after the Beijing Olympics, Iivo Niskanen was the most popular active athlete among the Finnish adult population, and he was also the most popular separately for both women and men.

In the previous survey, published in March 2021, Niskanen was the second most popular athlete, ahead of only Kimi Raikkonen. According to the women, Niskanen was the most popular.

Neck has announced that the career will continue until the 2026 Olympics, which will be held in many locations across northern Italy.

The Nordic skiing sports are competed in Val di Fiemme, which is familiar to many Finns as the organizer of three World Cups and the standard venue for the last races of the Tour de Ski tour.

In the 2026 Olympics, Niskanen’s main competition will again be the 50 kilometer (p) joint start. He has said that even then the goal is not to go home without a gold medal.

Read more: “Comes up almost every time” – Iivo Niskanen’s skiing technique is praised more in Norway than in Finland

Same the trip is also his main competition in the Planica World Championships starting at the end of February.

So far, Niskanen’s preparation for those games has not gone exactly as planned, because he had a training and competition break before Christmas due to corona infection.

He competed in the World Cup for the first time this season only at the turn of the year Tour de Ski tour.

There, after a forced sprint warm-up, the result was a promising performance in the 10-kilometer (p) pursuit and an interruption in the 10-kilometer (p) split start, even though the expectations were high based on the previous race.

The interruption was due to the fact that, according to Niskanen’s own words, “everything went wrong with time, whatever can go wrong in a cross-country race”.

Niskanen will next be seen on the racetrack at the Tampere WC in a little over a week.

Read more: Best diamond stories: Only three women in the world have been able to jump this high – will 24-year-old Wilma Murro be the next one?

of HS in the voting, Niskanen collected 210 points, with 20 points for winning, 14 for second place, 10 for third, and eight, six and four points for places 4–6.

The pole vaulter who won the European championship took second place in the vote Wilma Murto With 134 points (one first place, five second places).

Third came with 132 points in the world’s toughest basketball league, the NBA Lauri Markkanen (two first place, one second place).

Read more: HS vote: Wilma Murto was rated the highest among women

Read more: Lauri Markkanen trained himself to a new faith at a private gym in central Finland – this was the kind of junk that made him better

In the voting, the hockey Stanley cup winner also made it to the lists of six names Mikko Rantanen (76 points), world rally champion Kalle Rovanperä (58), European steeplechase champion Top Raitanen (56), two-time Olympic medalist in skiing Kerttu Niskanen (32), champion of the American Football League Natalia Kuikka (24), tennis player Emil Ruusuvuori (12) and orienteering European champion Venla Harju (8).

Read more: A shock move to a Mormon town threatened to turn Lauri Markkanen’s career downhill, but something completely different happened

Read more: Iivo Niskanen’s coach kept quiet about the tests – What can be concluded from that?

Read more: Wilma Murto crossed a wild height – the result has only been better in the EC final

Read more: Lauri Markkanen is completely superior in one NBA statistic

Read more: In Jonne Halttunen’s work, one mistake can cost the lives of two people

Read more: Kalle Rovanperä stole the rally show and surprised team manager Latvala with his championship

Read more: Kalle Rovanperä made history – the Finn, who turned 22 yesterday, is the youngest rally world champion

Read more: European champion Topi Raitanen developed a funny nickname for Finnish runners

Read more: Topi Raitanen won the European hurdles championship: “A great moment, a lot of work has been done for this”

Read more: Topi Raitanen and Kristiina Mäkelä showed everyone what can happen when you don’t give up

Read more: Kerttu Niskanen fought in the last kilometer of the final climb of the Tour de Ski to finish second in the overall competition

Read more: Lassi Etelätalo threw the European Championship bronze and improved his record dramatically: “We had to give the balls as balls”

Read more: This has never been seen before – Natalia Kuika’s choice is historic

Read more: Natalia Kuikka won a historic championship in the USA

Read more: Emil Ruusuvuori climbed to the best ranking of his career on the ATP list

Read more: Emil Ruusuvuore’s game in Stockholm reminds me of 2001 and Jarkko Nieminen

Read more: Venla Harju steered for EC gold, the Swedish star messed up – “I don’t know what he’s doing”

Read more: Venla Harju took bronze in the middle distance and became the most successful woman at the European Championships in Estonia