The best of the year | HS vote: Wilma Murto was rated the highest among women

The highlight of Wilma Murro’s year was the European Championship.

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto became the woman with the most votes in the Helsingin Sanomat sports editor’s vote for the best athlete of 2022. The highlight of Murro’s last year was his sovereign performance in the pole vault final of the European Championships in Munich.

Murto improved the Finnish record three times. Murto won the European championship with a score of 485 after securing the victory of the competition even before that.

Murto jumped in the EC final in flow mode. After the race, he considered the decisive moment when he succeeded in crossing 465.

“I thought, wait a minute, there are only three of us left. That released a lot of energy, now let’s go! The minimum had been reached, and that’s when the flow mode started to go all the way to the end,” Murto described the competition In the sports association’s bulletin.

According to Murro himself, the result was not a surprise, even though the former Finnish record was improved by 13 cents.

“Now there is a result, which has been coming for a long time. It wasn’t a surprise, I believed in this, and that’s why I was able to do it in this pressure cooker,” Murto said.

Before the EC competitions last summer, the World Championships were organized. Murto finished sixth in them.

Burglary, 24, received 134 points in the vote of the HS sports department. He was the second Olympic champion in cross-country skiing in the voting Iivo Niskanen after.

Niskanen got eight first places and 210 points in the voting of 11 journalists. There was one first place for Murro.

Third place in the voting was 132 points and ‘one first place basketball player Lauri Markkanen. One first place in the voting also went to the rally world champion Kalle Rovanperä.

For women, cross-country skiers also got points Kerttu Niskanen (32 points), soccer player Natalia Kuikka (14) and a navigator Venla Harju (8). Points were awarded to the six best athletes.

Burglary has already started its 2023 competition season. He jumped a result of 475 in his indoor competition in Kuortane. For the first time, Murto used 475-centimeter wings in the competition, i.e. longer than last summer.

“The starting point was that I have an open mind to those new walls. I thought it was entirely possible that we would go back to 460 centimeter, but now it seems that there is no need to return new ones to the factory”, Murto said in the press release after the race.

The World Athletics Championships will be held next summer in Budapest, Hungary.

At the Sports Gala organized on Thursday, Murto is nominated in the Role Model category in addition to the athlete of the year vote. In addition, Murro’s EC final is nominated as the most exciting sports moment of the year.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Association of Sports Journalists chose Murro as the best overall athlete of the year.

