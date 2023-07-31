For two weeks we repeat the best episodes of the past year and the makers themselves speak. You will hear new episodes from August 7.

Beef from Brazil is popular with Dutch chefs: it is tender and cheap. But it is also controversial. Massive deforestation is taking place in the rainforest of the Amazon for part of Brazil’s livestock. Research editor Karlijn Kuijpers traced the meat our restaurants serve back to the source and discovered how bad cattle are laundered.

