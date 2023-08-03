For two weeks we repeat the best episodes of the past year and the makers themselves speak. You will hear new episodes from August 7.

For three centuries, the Dutch East Indies was a colony of the Netherlands. Former Indonesia correspondent Frank Vermeulen spoke to thirty of the last eyewitnesses who were present eighty years ago, when the Dutch East Indies were occupied by the Japanese during World War II. This was the beginning of the end of Dutch rule over the archipelago. What should we not forget about this often dark period in Dutch history.

Over the past three years, Frank Vermeulen has written short pieces in NRC with memories of the last eyewitnesses of the Dutch East Indies. You can read these here. Would you like to read more about this topic? The detailed interviews will appear in the book in April 2023 About the Dutch East Indies, memories of the colonial era.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected].