Despite the fact that from the Verdiblanco dressing room they refer to the end of the season to put the notes of the racinguista course, the truth is that after the first evaluation the suspense can already be taken for granted. Not qualifying the team to even fight to get into the playoffs for promotion to second is an unmitigated failure. The worst classification in 108 years of history …, which it can be less painful if the season ends with a good taste in the mouth ensuring the presence in 1st RFEF next season.

For those who want to see the Half full bottle there is always the possibility of comparing itself with other economically powerful projects that have finished even worse than Santander, starting with the pharaonic Depor, Numancia, Hercules, Murcia, Racing de Ferrol or Atlético Baleares, for instance. Another soothing fact for racinguistas: in the absence of playing the postponed match against Amorebieta, Racing has the best points coefficient of the 72 teams that have been left out of the promotion options. Right now it is 21st out of 102 and better than a dozen teams still in the race for the promotion playoffs.

Coefficients Badajoz 2.28 Ibiza 2.22 Burgos 2.17 Sanse 2.00 Bilbao Ath. 1.95 Amorebieta 1.95 San S. de los Reyes 1.94 Tudelano 1.89 Calahorra 1.89 UCAM 1.83 Linares 1.83 Castile 1.78 Algeciras 1.78 Nastic 1.72 Cultural L. 1.72 Extremadura 1.72 San Fernando 1.72 Alcoyano 1.72 Sanluqueño 1.72 Barça B 1.70 Racing 1.68 Betis B 1.67 Seville B 1.67 International 1.67 Valladolid B 1.67 Celtic B 1.67 Unionists 1.67 Zamora 1.67 Royal Union 1.65 Sporty 1.61 They have also qualified: 31. SD Logroñés (1.61) 32. Villarreal B (1.56) 35. Andorra (1.55) and 40. Talavera (1.50) (In bold, the teams that have not qualified to play for promotion to Second)

With Amorebieta-Racing set for Friday (17:00) in Urritxe, this afternoon’s results in subgroup 2B have already made clear the seven teams that will play the two places in contention in 1st RFEF: Real Unión, Racing, Arenas (6th) and Laredo (7th) for 2A and Ebro (4th), Osasuna B (5th) and Tarazona (6th) for 2B. What remains to be known is how the Irundarras and Santanderinos are distributed in the 4th and 5th position. If Racing wins or draws on Friday in Urritxe it will be the fourth classified and if it loses that position it will be for Real Unión.

The start of the second phase of Group 2 has been delayed to Wednesday, April 7 and in the second league two pairings are already known, Arenas-Osasuna B and Laredo-Ebro, while It remains to be decided which team will receive Tarazona. It will be Racing if it draws or wins on Friday or Real Unión if Amorebieta wins. The other team, Whoever passes as fourth place, will rest on the first day and will not debut until the second, on April 11, visiting Tarazona.