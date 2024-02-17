Motorola has been known for years by offering devices with a durable configuration at the best price. In this scenario, one of its mid-range technological gems is available at an incredible half price.

For a limited time, the Moto G72 can be purchased for as only $3,749 pesos, making it an even more attractive option for those looking for a powerful smartphone without sacrificing their budget. Furthermore, the option to purchase it in up to 18 months without interest or in 24 installments with Citibanamex credit cards expands access possibilities for a greater number of users.

This device stands out for its impressive screen 6.6 inches HID pOLED with FHD+ resolution, offering an immersive visual experience with vibrant colors and exceptional contrast thanks to technology pOLED.

In terms of performance, the Moto G72 has a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 6GB of physical RAMproviding solid performance for various tasks, including gaming and live streaming.

Besides, his 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging It ensures greater autonomy to play for hours, thanks to its efficient charging periods.

In the photographic section, the Moto G72 offers a triple main system. This is made up of 108MP main lens + 8MP wide & depth + 2MP frame, that allow you to capture everything from simple portraits to cinema-quality images.

Additionally, the Moto G72 boasts additional features like fingerprint unlock and splash protection, making it a solid choice for those looking for a reliable device at an attractive price.

Motorola Moto G72 is presented as a solid option for those users looking for a mid-range smartphone with excellent performance, outstanding photographic capacity and autonomy.