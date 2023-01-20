Guerrero.- Chaos and lack of control was what was lived for a few minutes in a session of Council of the Acapulco City Hall, Guerrero after a raccoon fell from the ceiling unleashing screams among those present causing this event to go viral.

Fear arose after the furry mammal identifiable by its ringed tail and its face that simulates a mask fell along with one of the ceiling panels, which almost hit one of the public servants.

As a result, the reverence that was in the hall of the Acapulco City Hall he got lost and the raccoon began to run between the chairs and tables until he left the place.

Although this situation generated fear among the ladies who were present, others did not miss the opportunity to record what happened while they burst out laughing.

It was reported that two raccoons entered the property, but only one fell among the people, while the other animal remained inside the soffits.

Although the Papagayo Park City Council did not disclose whether any injuries were recorded, some people on social networks criticized those who sought to attack the animal, as seen in the images that have gone viral.