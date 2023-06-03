The best of the best years 2023: the previews (cast and guests) of the last episode, June 3

The best of the best years is the Best of episode of The best years aired tonight, June 3, 2023, in the last appointment with Carlo Conti’s program. It will therefore be an opportunity to review the best moments and the most incredible guests of this ninth edition. Many guests have marked these episodes, such as the Poohs, Marco Masini, the rich and poor, Patty Pravo and many others. Here are the previews.

Previews and guests

The guests of the various episodes of The best years 2023 were no longer invited by the conductor to do the classic ‘seated’ interviews, but are involved in various sections, which will all have to do with music. In the Juke-Box, Carlo Conti will dialogue with the singers through their most famous pieces. In the Hit Parade artists will discover their hits most voted by the public. In My List, however, a famous person will tell his story with the songs of his heart.

Streaming and live TV