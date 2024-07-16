The King and Queen, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía have received, at the Zarzuela Palace, the Spanish Football Team, European champions at UEFA EURO 2024 held in Germany.#EURO2024

➡️https://t.co/czoJd2B3En pic.twitter.com/HSDc3BFFby

— House of His Majesty the King (@CasaReal) July 15, 2024