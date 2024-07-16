The Spanish national football team celebrated their recent victory at the European Championships with a day full of emotion and pride that culminated in a spectacular party at the Plaza de Cibeles, Madrid. Captain Álvaro Morata stood out as master of ceremonies, providing a unique and emotional presentation of each of his teammates.
The day began with a visit to the Zarzuela Palace, where the team was received by King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. King Felipe VI congratulated the players and coaching staff, highlighting their effort and the joy with which they play. “Thank you for your effort and for playing the way you play, not only technically, but also with that joy that characterizes the team,” said the King.
The team then headed to the Palacio de la Moncloa, where they were received by President Pedro Sánchez and Minister Pilar Alegría. Sánchez praised the team’s performance throughout the tournament and highlighted the team spirit shown: “Sport transmits many values, and the most relevant thing we have seen during this tournament is the team spirit you have shown on the field.”
After the formal encounters, the moment that both players and fans had been waiting for arrived. The open-top bus of the national team began its journey towards Plaza de Cibeles, where thousands of fans were waiting with enthusiasm. During the journey, the players could feel the affection of the people who filled the streets of the capital.
Susana Martín, Álvaro Morata’s mother, shared her feelings: “It’s a day full of emotion. If you like football and the national team, and your son is the captain and lifts the cup… Imagine.”
Upon arriving at Cibeles, Morata began an emotional and humorous presentation of each of his teammates, highlighting their characteristics and achievements in a fun way. He described David Raya as the “Spiderman of the goal” and Dani Carvajal as the “wild boar of Spain” among many other nicknames he gave his teammates.
During the celebration of the Spanish national team at Cibeles for Euro 2024, an emotional moment was starred by María Camaño, a 10-year-old girl suffering from cancer and a fan of Álvaro Morata. Álex Baena accompanied her to the stage, where Morata praised her for her bravery. María, who suffers from Ewing’s sarcoma, received a special tribute and lifted the trophy while the champions applauded her. Her friendship with Morata began after an Atlético de Madrid match thanks to the bullfighter Gonzalo Caballero.
Morata also took a moment to thank the fans: “It’s all thanks to all of you believing in us, and we’ve noticed it. It’s been an honour to be the captain of this team, I feel represented by all of you.”
Coach Luis de la Fuente took the microphone to express his pride in leading the team: “It is a pride for me and the coaching staff to lead a group of players and people like this. Sacrifice, work, camaraderie, talent… an example for this country. Long live Spain!”
The celebration continued with special interventions, such as that of the streamer Ibai Llanos, who congratulated the team and the fans, and that of Luis de la Fuente’s friend, Patxi Salinas, who sang “Quijote” with the coach. The singer Isabel Aaiún also participated, performing “Potro Salvaje”, the song that became the anthem of the dressing room during the championship.
The party culminated with the iconic song “We Are the Champions”, a perfect ending to a celebration that will remain in the memory of all Spaniards. With this victory, Spain is crowned champion of the European Championship for the fourth time in its history, an achievement that highlights the talent and unity of a team that has proudly represented its country on the European stage. The day was not only a celebration of victory, but also a demonstration of the deep bond between the players, the coaching staff and the fans, once again consolidating the passion and love for football in Spain.
