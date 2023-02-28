Tuesday, February 28, 2023
The Best of Fifa pays heartfelt tribute to Pelé

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in Sports
0
The Best of Fifa pays heartfelt tribute to Pelé


close

FOOTBALL LEGENDS

Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

Pele, former Brazilian soccer player.

The Brazilian star was remembered at the awards ceremony.

Fifa’s The Best awards galawhich is celebrated this Monday, began with a very special tribute, dedicated to the former Brazilian soccer player Pelé, who died on December 29, 2022.

The organization of the event projected a video in which the best plays of the star were seen, and his words were heard.

‘Eternal Pele’

Gianni InfantinoFIFA president, said: “Pelé is simply football, we lost him, we miss him, but Pelé is eternal, he will always be with us, I thank the family for being here.”

For his part, Ronaldo Nazário also remembered the star. “Very ahead of his time … very intelligent, I remember him as a friend. When he played the world was more racist than today … his legacy will be eternal,” said Phenomenon.

Pele’s widow Marcia Aoki, received a The Best tribute trophy, from Ronaldo himself. “God gave us Edson, Edson gave us Pele,” Aoki said.

There was also a musical performance that brought tears to the audience.

SPORTS

