The Best of Fifa pays heartfelt tribute to Pelé

Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player.
Archive / WEATHER
Pele, former Brazilian soccer player.
The Brazilian star was remembered at the awards ceremony.
Fifa’s The Best awards galawhich is celebrated this Monday, began with a very special tribute, dedicated to the former Brazilian soccer player Pelé, who died on December 29, 2022.
The organization of the event projected a video in which the best plays of the star were seen, and his words were heard.
‘Eternal Pele’
Gianni InfantinoFIFA president, said: “Pelé is simply football, we lost him, we miss him, but Pelé is eternal, he will always be with us, I thank the family for being here.”
For his part, Ronaldo Nazário also remembered the star. “Very ahead of his time … very intelligent, I remember him as a friend. When he played the world was more racist than today … his legacy will be eternal,” said Phenomenon.
“I REMEMBER DELE AS A DEAR FRIEND”
Ronaldo Fenômeno makes an EXCITING speech about Pelé in FIFA The Best. The ex-player spoke about the King’s career and, even, about the racism that Edson faced throughout his life. pic.twitter.com/dQue4rNePp
— Youth Pan Esportes (@JovemPanEsporte) February 27, 2023
Pele’s widow Marcia Aoki, received a The Best tribute trophy, from Ronaldo himself. “God gave us Edson, Edson gave us Pele,” Aoki said.
There was also a musical performance that brought tears to the audience.
