Go on live the gala of the FIFA The Best awardswhich recognize the best players, coaches and goalkeepers of the season, with the winners, and the latest on what happens at the Aspire Academy in Doha today.

18:05 The gala begins What expectation in Qatar and in the rest of the world

17:58 Come on, this is about to start!!!!!! Let’s see who wins…

17:53 The nominees for best player Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Júnior, Florian Wirtz, Erling Braunt Haaland, Fede Valverde and Leo Messi are those competing for the award

17:52 Will Rodri repeat after winning the Ballon d’Or? Or will it be for Vinicius? Brazilian media Globoesporte reports that the Real Madrid attacker will be the winner of the gala, joining his compatriots such as Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario and Kaká.

17:39 How many prizes are distributed? In total, there will be eleven awards given by FIFA to the best of 2024. The two most important recognize the best player and the best player of the year. But there will also be recognition for the best coaches, both in women’s and men’s football, the best goalkeepers, the best elevens, the best goals (Marta and Puskas awards) and the best fans.