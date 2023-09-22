Pepe Pérez-Muelas joins the boom of traveler books that are being published in Spain. In Homo Viator offers a journey through the history of the discovery of the world, on the backs of travelers and explorers of all eras and origins, from east to west to end on the Moon. The work moves away from the trends of the genre, and combines the experience of historical travelers but also its own.

Real experiences too, but of a social nature, are recounted in Ocaña. The eternal shine of the Cantillana sun. Carlos Barea brings together several authors to recover the figure of José Pérez Ocaña, artist and LGBTI activist, a central figure during the Spanish Transition in Barcelona, ​​who arrived from Cantillana (Seville) to the Catalan capital in 1971 to work as a house painter. The book proposes a rereading of the transgression in the Transition with glasses queer.

beaten meat It also takes place in the hectic years of transition. In it, Inés Palou recounts her confinement in a women’s prison during the late Franco era: the sleepless nights, the disgusting food, the screeching of the rats or the horror of the fights. Berna González Harbour, for her part, draws a literary map of the new voices in Moroccan literature, with mention of authors such as Abdelá Taia, Mahi Binebine, Leila Slimani or Nataj El Hachmi, who address the problems that plague the African nation: lgtbiphobia, violence, inequality, misery, war.

Two references of popular culture return to the shelves with their works. Stephen King with Holly and Daniel Clowes with Monica. The first continues with its turn from horror to the black genre through its detective Holly Gibney, who first appeared as a secondary character in Mr. Mercedes. The second proposes a trip to deep America to try to understand how the past constructs the present.

The reviews of the week close with the last installment of Diaries: at lost times, by Rafael Chirbes. The backbone of these volumes is the death and decrepitude that surrounds the Valencian writer.

'Homo viator' is about men and women who left everything in pursuit of the unknown, at a time when maps did not represent the truth of geography; It narrates the history of humanity through his travels, from the daily chronicles to the heroic deeds. Review by Jacinto Antón. Collective volume coordinated by Carlos Barea that tries to give a multidisciplinary look at the life and work of one of the most prominent artists of the Catalan counterculture of the late seventies and early eighties. Review by Jordi Amat. Palou writes this novel in which he tells his experience through Berta, his alter ego. With familiar language she shows us the prison ecosystem of late Francoism. A dark world, crushed by the weight of the contradictions of a dictatorship that refuses to die. Review by Paco Cerdà When Penny Dahl contacts Finders Keepers for help finding her daughter, something in the woman's desperate voice forces Holly Gibney to take the job. Review by Juan Carlos Galindo. It addresses the life of the character who gives the book its title, possibly the most complex and personal of its author's career. Criticism by Álvaro Pons. Three moments in the life of Malika, a Moroccan country woman. From 1954 to 1999. From French colonization to the death of King Hassan II. Criticism by Berna González. The continuation of a vibrant and emotional family fresco, filled with unforgettable characters, in which Leila Slimani masterfully combines the intimate and the political, the psychological and the social. Criticism of Berna González Forgiveness Street is a small street in Marrakech and it is where the narrator of this story grows up. The neighborhood is poor and only meanness thrives there, as if it were a sordid jungle, something that Hayat suffers firsthand: everyone makes poisonous comments about her blonde hair. Criticism by Berna González. It tells the story of a seventeen-year-old girl who wants to find freedom to discover what will make her happy. But the conditions from which she starts are complicated. She lives in an oppressive environment from which it will not be easy for her to leave without having to pay too high a price. Criticism of Berna González From a young age, Brahim learns that death, illness, war or madness are part of a seemingly simple world, in which, however, uncertainty always awaits. Criticism by Berna González.

Third installment of Rafael Chirbes’ diaries, which bring together the entries from various notebooks written between 2007 and 2015. It is the crucial period in which he published the two novels that represent the culmination of his literary career −Crematorio and En la last years of life, marked by illness. Review by Anna Caballé.

