At the moment something certainly rare for some, annoying for others and useful for some visionaries is trending. If you turn around TikTok, maybe through Instagram or Facebook reels you will notice that something called a cosplay is fashionable, baby Chun-Li. What the heck is this about?

In most of the videos, girls appear dancing to Polimá WestCoast’s theme called “Baby Otaku” which has a line that says a cosplay, baby Chun-Li. Both TikTokers and Instagramers take advantage of this tune to dance and, incidentally, show off an outfit inspired by the Street Fighter character.

It’s worth noting that the song has a lot of anime and video game references: Pucca and Garu, saying “awu”, Need For Speed, GTA and such. Finally, the joke is to take advantage of that start to dance.

Source: Capcom

We also recommend: Street Fighter II: Chun-Li returns to her roots with this classic cosplay

The best tiktoks of a cosplay, little baby of Chun-Li

It is worth emphasizing that this topic is trending and everyone is getting on it and since TikTok is more or less democratic, it is giving visibility to many users. To give you an idea of ​​what it is, here are some examples.

Be careful, they are not as many as a trend should, but it may not take long to grow.

Then we have one from ari.domi.chxrs that does show us an outfit of the Street Fighter II fighter dancing to the rhythm of the music that surely more than one is already looking for on Spotify.

Over here we have another baby Chun-Li cosplay where amablitz has her costume, also the huge bracelets and their respective beaks and all the attitude to dance.

The next video no longer has someone dancing, much less in costume, but it hilariously recreates much of the song.

What do you think of this trend? Do you think it will last or will it go out quickly? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.