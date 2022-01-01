In 2021 he had great productions such as Spider-Man: no way home, the ninth installment of Fast & furious and No time to die, which once again filled theaters. Likewise, there was also room for transgressive proposals (Titane), ambitious (Dune), extraordinary (The Green Knight), full of laughter (Don’t look up) and, above all, heart (Charm).

Whether on the big or small screen, the industry has managed to cope with the severe blow of the pandemic and cinema, as art, can boast of great exponents. Here are six movies you may have missed.

YOU CAN SEE: Harry Potter, Return to Hogwarts: Where to Watch the Reunion, Who’s Participating, and More

It was the hand of God

Fabietto Schisa is a boy who lives in the turbulent Naples of the eighties. The arrival of the legendary soccer player Diego Maradona causes him a joy almost as great as the tragedy that changes his life. This is how his path to maturity serves as an almost biographical account of director Paolo Sorrentino.

French Chronicle

A love letter to the world of journalism. Wes Anderson’s new film is set in an American newspaper office in a fictional 20th-century French city. With three interconnected stories, the filmmaker unleashes his style and ingenuity to pay tribute in his own way.

The oblivion that we will be

From an intimate perspective, the adaptation tells us part of the life of Héctor Abad Gómez, a prominent doctor, father of a family and human rights activist in the polarized Medellín of the 70s.

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai, season 4 on Netflix: characters, trailer, what will happen and what you should know

Last night in Soho

The psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright tells how a young woman with a passion for fashion is able to travel back to the 1960s and meet her idol, a dazzling aspiring singer. Between those period trips, he discovers that not everything is what it seems and that ghosts from the past will haunt him to the present.

Benedetta

Italy, 17th century. Paul Verhoeven’s controversial film revolves around sexuality in a convent. Benedetta Carlini arrives at the Pescia convent, in Tuscany, and claims to be able to perform miracles from an early age. With the passage of time, no one would suspect how far it would go.

The last duel

Ridley Scott goes back to the Middle Ages to tell us about the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and the squire Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver), after the former accused the latter of having abused his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges ( Jodie Comer).