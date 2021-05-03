Marvel Studios has become the standard for superhero movies in theaters. After his successful journey, now his fictional universe has extended its horizons to the small screen with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier through Disney Plus.

However, other streaming platforms and television networks also took advantage of the boom of this genre to offer different proposals to the formula of the MCU. Here are some of the most popular titles.

The Boys

The series takes place in a world where superheroes represent the dark side of celebrity and fame. A group of vigilantes who call themselves The Boys decide to do everything possible to stop the superheroes who are harming society, regardless of the risks that this entails.

Watchmen

It focuses on events related to racial tensions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2019. The white supremacist group the Seventh Kaballería has confronted the police for racial justice.

The Umbrella Academy

The show stars a dysfunctional family of superheroes, who work together to figure out how their father passed away. The mission is not easy because they all have different personalities and powers.

Doom patrol

The Doom Patrol follows the unlikely heroes of the eponymous team in which all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally rejected by society.

Invincible

The animated series introduces us to Markus Grayson, the son of a powerful superhero named Omni-Man. Inevitably, he will have to step out of his parent’s shadow as his powers increase as he uses them.

Gotham

Prequel to the Batman comics, focused on Bruce Wayne’s adolescence. Defined by those responsible as a kind of Smallville, it develops the life of Jim Gordon as a policeman, and links it to the origin of the myth of Batman and other villains such as The Penguin.

Arrow

After disappearing and being presumed dead in a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen is rescued alive five years later. Once home, he sets out to make amends for the mistakes he made in the past and creates the character of a hooded vigilante.