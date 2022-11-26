This 2022 was characterized by great works that month after month increasingly justified the purchase of the beloved home console Nintendo. If you still have doubts or don’t know what else to add to your collection, here are ten titles for you published in this 2022 and to be recovered absolutely if you own a Japanese hybrid console, i.e. the best games for nintendo switch released this year.

Bayonet 3

A few weeks after its release, Bayonet 3 will amaze all lovers of fast-paced action titles through one of the funniest gameplay of the last few years. Thanks to the introduction of tons of new features, including the presence of Viola, the software house has in fact managed to create an extremely varied title, capable of entertaining for hours without ever tiring. It is definitely a must have title for any fan of the franchise, even if its storyline has led to many conflicting opinions on the choices made by Platinum Games. For this third installment of the franchise dedicated to Witch of Umbra the software house has decided to introduce lots of new features, including a series of unique gameplay elements that make the gaming experience even more exciting than seen in the past. The plot revolves around the appearance of the Homunculusa new biological threat that is destroying all planes of the multiverse, and will stand a Bayonetta and his allies manage to save countless parallel worlds.

TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: Rhythm Festival

If you love the saga and have enjoyed the games previously released on Nintendo Switch, then TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: Rhythm Festival will amaze you thanks to its incredible novelties including the Taiko Music Pass. Although the songs in the basic package are already many and almost all new, the possibility of accessing a boundless park of additional songs is an incredibly tempting possibility for a rhythm game enthusiast and Taiko in particular. The new title of BANDAI NAMCO Amusement it definitely offers more than the traditional arcade-style Tatsujin. In fact, we will take our first steps in the call hub Omiko Citywhich collects the various game modes available to us, and introduces us to our guide inside the game: Kumo-kyunthe shapeshifting cloud that will become a point of reference for DON-chan, our alter-ego in the game. Our aim will be to become Masters of Taiko through a story that unfolds in songs and different game modes.

Persona 5 Royal

After conquering the Sony home consoles, the adventures of Phantom Thieves finally land on Nintendo Switch with Persona 5 Royal. In this new version, the title becomes usable also for all those who had dismissed it for failure Italian localization, with excellent Japanese dubbing and subtitles in all languages. Explore Tokyo, unlock Personae, customize your Den of Thieves, enjoy alternate endings and much more in one of the greatest masterpieces of recent times. The game is strongly recommended to all fans of RPGs with turn-based combat, as well as to all lovers of the Shinigami Tensei series and anime-like works. Forced to transfer to a Tokyo high school, our protagonist will be the victim of a strange dream that will lead him to save the other inhabitants of the city from their distorted desires, wearing the mask of a Phantom Thief.

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition fully deserves to be among the titles to have absolutely in your collection, whether you have already lived the experience on another platform, or whether it is the first time for you. Five years after the original release on PlayStation 4 and PCand then up Xboxesthe unforgettable tale of the androids 2B, 9S And A2 finally comes up Nintendo Switch in the exclusive “The End of YoRHa Edition”. NieR: Automata can also be played by those who have not completed the previous chapter or the saga of Drakengard from which NieR is derived, but certainly who got all the endings of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 will appreciate the numerous references to the events of the previous game and the wonderful quotes contained in the sequel. Discover a captivating story that goes far beyond mere entertainment, provoking a wide range of emotions thanks to its wonderful action scenes set in a desolate open world. The title also includes the DLC “3C3C1D119440927“, within which we will be able to find three types of arenas and three types of costumes based on the characters of NieR Replicant.

Splatoon 3

If you are looking for a fast-paced and fun game Splatoon 3 it’s definitely for you. Thanks to the many game modes present, any type of player will be able to find something that suits their style of play. Thanks to the short duration of each match it is also a title perfect for those who don’t have too much time on their hands and need a fun distraction to break up the arc of one’s day. The new chapter of the frenetic Nintendo franchise has managed to confirm itself a real blockbuster worldwide, becoming the best-selling video game ever in Japan within the first three days of its launch. For the occasion, the software house has packaged a title that combines both inside a rich story mode with which players will be able to become familiar with the game world, which many multiplayer modes both competitive and cooperative thanks to which it will be possible to have fun with players from all over the planet. Not to mention the myriad of options to customize your characterand constant support from the developers thanks to the launch of new free content.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 it is without a doubt one of the best JRPG released during 2022, which is why all lovers of this genre certainly cannot miss it. Immense and intriguing, this new iteration of the saga born from the mind of Tetsuya Takahashi promises hundreds of hours of exploration combined with a dramatic story in which we will have to save the world from an endless war between two rival nations, which are decimating themselves for the pleasure of some unknown and mysterious entities: the Mobius. The nature of the title, which takes many elements from the previous two numbered chapters of the franchise MONOLITHSOFTleads us to recommend it only partially to those who face the saga for the first time. Even if the main plot is in fact usable in its own right, the continuous reference to the worlds and characters from the previous iterations means that players are faced with a series of unclear elements that do not allow them to fully understand the work.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopesborn from the collaboration with KOEI TECMO GAMESwill see the return of all the protagonists that we got to know in the main chapter, but radically changing both the plot and the gameplay. The player’s decisions will affect the course of events in the Fodlan and, in the guise of the unprecedented mercenary Shez, we will be able to experience an alternative history that differs widely from the original title. The game is well structured with a smooth gameplay capable of keeping us glued to the screen with its frenetic battlesand also characterized by an excellent replayability thanks to its three narrative branches different. These can also be appreciated thanks to the presence of different levels of difficultyincluding some that we will only unlock after completing the game, and a function of New Game+ with which you can keep some of the statistics gained in the previous game.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

13 Sentinels for Nintendo Switch is a game that will delight all fans of brain games, both for its convoluted but captivating storyline and for its strategic segments. Released in Japan in 2019 as an exclusive Playstation 4, the game clearly stands out from its predecessors for two main reasons: the abandonment of fantasy in favor of the purest science fiction and the game genre that presents itself as a fusion between graphic adventure, visual novel and strategy. It will also delight anyone who loves anime aesthetics and sci-fi stories, which could make searching for multiple references to other works a game within a game. Although 13 Sentinels initially it was a bit snubbed by the public, it gradually created an increasingly large niche of fans, to the point of making Vanillaware decide not to make it a PlayStation exclusive anymore and giving us a nice port for Nintendo Switch.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY

Without a doubt TRIANGLE STRATEGY will delight all lovers of strategic RPGs thanks to the excellent gameplay elements combined with an excellent technical sector. The decision to make the title a “choose your own adventure” thanks to a series of decisions that affect the main plot will make the narrative experience unique to each gameallowing us to discover the backstory of the continent of Nortelia previously inaccessible. The only downside is the balance between combat and plot, which could discourage those who are not accustomed to the genre. The software house has decided to implement a plot that will be directly influenced by the player’s choices combined with classic strategic gameplay that winks at titles like FINAL FANTASY Tactics. For the graphic style the choice fell on the use of HD-2Dalready highly appreciated in the past and which seems to go very well with that nostalgic feeling that the title wants to convey.

Pokémon legends: Arceus

Pokémon legends: Arceus is recommended to all faithful fans of pocket monsters who never fail to support the franchise, and who are finally rewarded with a title that makes a clean sweep of the comfort zone, changing most of the cards on the table. Suitable for both the youngest and the most experienced players, Arceus offers a higher level of challenge than previously seen, while eliminating the multiplayer and therefore competitive component, but offering a fulfilling adventure in its place and that invites you to explore, collect items, capture, carry out side tasks and discover more and more creatures to rise in rank. Pokémon legends: Arceus it almost seems like the first episode of a new trend, which rocks the Pokémon world from its foundations to lead us to discover the mythology behind the very existence of Pokémon and above all of the legendary ones, in this specific case of the generation Diamond and Pearl. We will be alone, or almost so, in the midst of expanses made up of trees, bushes and bodies of water, surrounded only by those who up to now were fantastic travel companions, the very expression of our dedication to the game, who now become prey to be grabbed in silence but at the same time fearsome threats from which to guard against before it’s too late, before yet another shot from a distance reaches us and knocks us unconscious.

What were your favorite Nintendo Switch games released this year? Let us know in the comments!