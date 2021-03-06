For a true gamer, the video game is the main element in the world of entertainment. The hours in front of the screen with a controller in hand are incalculable, but the large number of good quality series can make the decision of series vs game difficult when it comes to having an entertaining time. Today we bring you a list with what you need to not miss anything and join the two passions, through the best Netflix video game series.
There are many adaptations of video games to the small screen, and although there are several jewels they can be seen for free on Youtube –Brotherhood Final Fantasy XV or Alien: Isolation Digital Series-We want to focus on Netflix’s offering as it is the most watched streaming platform in Latin America and to have productions that take great care when it comes to expanding the legacy of the games on which they are based.
The best Netflix video game series
The witcher
Based on the popular CD Projekt saga, The Witcher has been one of the best premieres in history on Netflix. Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, a mutant hunter who travels in search of his destiny through a hostile and inhospitable world, where humans may be the worst beasts to face. After the success achieved, Netflix has confirmed the production of a second season.
Year: 2019
Episodes available: 8
Available seasons: 1
Duration: 40-60 minutes
Recommended Age: Over 16 years old
Castlevania
The Castlevania series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, a game released in the 90s by Konami. In this case it is an animated series, although it is not for that reason more accessible to sensitive audiences. Castlevania is a rather sinister and violent horror anime, that will delight fans of fear and darkness. Trevor Belmont is the last survivor of a historic vampire hunting clan on the difficult mission of saving Eastern Europe from the terrible Dracula. Netlix renewed Castlevania for one more season, although there is still no information on the release date.
Year: 2017
Episodes available: 22
Available seasons: 3
Duration: 25 minutes
Recommended Age: Over 18
Carmen Sandiego
Carmen Sandiego was one of the newest franchises in the video game industry during the 80s and 90s. This graphic adventure made the leap to the television format under the production of Netflix. Carmen Sandiego, a rather peculiar thief, goes from country to country foiling the evil plans of the VILE organization with the help of several loyal and resourceful colleagues. We find a very enjoyable series as a family, since you can entertain the little ones in the house and fans of the saga at the same time. In addition to bringing original stories to the cartoon, the hitherto unknown origin of the famous criminal is also shown.
Year: 2018
Episodes available: 32
Seasons available: 4
Duration: 24 minutes
Recommended Age: Over 7 years old
Devil may cry
The Devil May Cry universe also features its own anime, published in 2007. Despite its age, it was recently added to the Netflix catalog. We will follow a completely new story from Dante, a half-demon, half-human character who hunts down numerous terrifying demons to pay off their debts before confronting Sid, his most powerful enemy.
Year 2007
Episodes available: 12
Available seasons: 1
Duration: 24 min
Recommended Age: Over 12 years old
High Score
‘High Score: The World of Video Games’ is not a fiction series but a documentary series. However, one of the most ambitious audiovisual projects on the history of video games is worth listing. High Score has the participation of leading experts and developers from the world of games, who narrate the most important milestones of the industry from arcade machines to the most modern consoles. If the historical factor is not enough for you, you should know that many of the ins and outs of the most important companies and studios are revealed, in addition to keys on merchandising or collecting.
Year: 2020
Episodes available: 6
Available seasons: 1
Duration: 38-47 minutes
Recommended Age: Over 16 years old
