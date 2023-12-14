Like every year, the list of the best albums arrives. On this sound route I never tire of repeating it every season: this is a classification that is not at all scientific and very much personal. In this way, this list does not seek to set a lecture or set any trend. It responds, solely and exclusively, to my personal tastes, trying to organize what I consider to be the albums that I liked the most in 2023.

It should be noted that I tend to be very messy when it comes to this type of review and I always leave some disc along the way. Records that I couldn't listen to despite the intention, or that I listened to, but, when making the selections, I end up forgetting to include them. But I don't think it's something tragic. At the end of the day, the end of the year list is, honestly, a simple guideline and, above all, a mere diversion that allows us to set an annual tone. It also allows us to discover things or relisten to albums that perhaps were listened to without much attention. And, above all, it allows us to continue sharing music, which is, in my opinion, the most important thing.

Like other years, this La Ruta Norteamericana list is made up of the 20 albums that stole the most from me, without needing to be better or worse than others. There have to be 20, the number of other courses, and, in this sense, several have to be left out that could be included without problems. I think now, for example, of the albums by Anohni and The Johnsons, Corrinne Bailey Rae, Robert Foster, Lankum, Paul Simon, Noel Gallagher, Rickie Lee Jones, Blur, The Coral, Chris Acker, Natalie Merchant, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Alice Gerrard, Mark Erelli, Sparks or Lloyd Cole.

That said, this list of the best of the year for La Ruta Norteamericana is not scientific at all. Simply, it is a personal list, from the author of this column, with the sole objective of helping you get to know records and artists or revisit those chords that filled us in this last year, that accompanied us on our trips, our sleepless nights or our moments more alive.

DISCS OF THE NORTH AMERICAN ROUTE 2023

1. Duff Thompson – Shadow People

2. Boygenius – the record

3. PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

4. King's wool – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

5. Dylan Leblanc – Coyote

6. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

7. Sufjan Stevens – Javelin

8. Chris Stapleton – Higher

9. Lydia Loveless – Nothing's Gonna Stand in My Way Again

10. Wilco – Cousin

11. Ian Hunter – Defiance Part 1

12. Margo Cilker – Valley of Heart's Delight

13. The National – First Two Pages Of Frankenstein

14. I have it – The Stupid World

15. Ron Sexsmith – The Vivian Line

16. Steph Green – Lore

17. Julie Byrne – The Greater Wings

18. Buddy & Julie Miller – in the heroes

19. Margo Price – Strays

20. Iris DeMent – Infamous Angel

