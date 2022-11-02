The best movies to watch on the Day of the Dead via streaming | EarthGamer

One of the most important festivities in Mexico is the Day of the Dead. On these dates we spend more time than usual with the family, and one of the best ways to celebrate the holiday is by watching films that commemorate the big date, because of this we bring the best films for him Day of the Dead available via streaming.

Coconut

Source: Pixar

It is one of the main Day of the Dead films, not only because of the colors and animation, but because of everything symbolic in the design, as well as the respect for each of the cultural details.

Coconut It raises a generational history of Mexico about absent paternities and what they entail. Miguel is a little boy who wants to become a musician but his great-great-grandfather, who previously left the family to their fate, was a musician, because of this everyone prefers that he follow the family trade of shoemaker.

However, Miguel will accidentally enter the land of the dead and will have to fight to get out of there keeping his dreams.

Day of the Dead

Source: Zima

Salma is a 16-year-old orphan who lives in Santa Clara, Mexico. Because she didn’t know her parents, she keeps looking for them.one day she finds a book full of stories of the inhabitants of the city that gives her guidelines to start an adventure that leads her to gather the information she needs.

The legend of the Nahuala

Source: Animex Productions

A skittish boy gains courage when his brother is trapped in the Nahuala’s house and he is the only one who can help him.

This film rescues an important legend of Mexican culture.

The Black Charro

Source: Pantelion Films

Leo San Juan —the protagonist— releases the Chupacabra, and after that he tries to return to his grandmother’s house, however, on the way he meets the Charro Negro who cunningly confuses him and consequently drags a girl to the underworld.

Leo’s conscience forces him to help the girl, but it seems that Charro Negro had even more complex intentions with him.

Tim Burton’s special selection for these chilling dates

Tim Burton has the best stop motion movies with dark themes, perfect for the Day of the Dead, here are the best titles.

the corpse of the bride

Source: Laika

Víctor is a young man on the eve of his arranged marriage, with whom he has been lucky because he falls deeply in love with Victoria, his fiancée —she will marry him because her parents are bankrupt, but she also reciprocates—.

Nevertheless, while Victor is rehearsing his vows in the cemetery, he will accidentally marry a corpse and travel to the world of the dead while still alive.

The strange world of Jack

Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Jack lives in a dark world, but one day he walks through the door that leads him into a new Christmas reality.. In this way, fed up with the routine he decides to bring that snowy landscape full of lights to his cold world, so he will face various obstacles while he tries.

frankenweenie

Source: Walt Disney Motion Pictures

After losing his beloved pet, the little great scientist Victor will resurrect his puppy, however, he will face the unforeseen consequences of his actions.

The icing on the cake of the list of movies for the Day of the Dead

Coraline and the secret door

Source: Laika

Coraline finds a secret door after moving house and discovers a new dimension that, on the one hand, is different from what she knows and, on the other, quite faithful. Alternate realities are creepy in a way.

These are the best movies to enjoy on the Day of the Dead or during the month of November, some are more traditional and others a little darker, but they are suitable for all audiences and deep enough.

